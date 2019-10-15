Cashmere slips past Okanogan
OMAK – The Omak High School girls’ soccer team picked up its first Caribou Trail League victory by slipping past Chelan 2-1 following a shootout Oct. 10.
“The ladies took on Chelan in what felt like a playoff game for both clubs,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “We both understand that we have to win to keep pace with the rest of the league.”
The Goats struck first, splitting the Pioneers’ back line to score about five minutes before halftime.
“Three times prior we have been down at halftime and have rallied to tie or take the lead,” said Werner. “This was the mentality of the ladies at halftime. They wanted this win.”
Omak’s Giselle Arciniega tied up the match on an assist from Monique Samuels in the 55th minute.
“Our defense got stingy to hold on to this game,” said Werner. “Kacie Vejraska and Daniela Garcia led the way, turning away the Chelan attack. Kacie ended the game with 13 saves including two in the shootout.”
Omak won the shootout 4-3, with goals from 12 yards out by Alyssa Davis, Layla Stidman, Garcia and Vejraska.
“I am incredibly proud of the fight and drive in this young team,” said Werner. “These ladies rally around each other and ‘hold the rope’ for each other. We aren’t done yet.”
Saturday scores:
Liberty Bell 1, Brewster 0
Cascade 13, Omak 0
Cashmere 1, Okanogan 0
OKANOGAN – Cashmere scored midway through the first half and made the goal standup for a 1-0 league win over Okanogan on Oct. 10.
“We played well defensively both halves,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “Our defense did a good job of limiting good scoring opportunities. When Cashmere did get shots our goalie, Taylor Meyer, came up with great saves.
“In the second half we came out much stronger offensively and created scoring opportunities but just couldn’t find the net.”
Other Thursday scores:
Liberty Bell 1, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 8, Oroville 2
Lake Roosevelt 2, Manson 0
Okanogan 2 Omak 0
OMAK – Okanogan broke open a scoreless first half, then shut out Omak, 2-0, in a league game Oct. 8.
(Coverage was in the Oct. 12 issue of The Chronicle.)
“These incredible ladies have again surprised me in their tenacity and dedication to each other,” said Omak coach Chris Werner. “They never stop playing and competing.
“The Lady Pioneers played hard for 80 minutes. We competed with an Okanogan team that is quick and aggressive. Alyssa Davis and Diandra Ulloa were playing lights out and working hard to help the team.”
Kacie Vejraska finished with two saves out of four shots on goal.
“We played well, but are hungry for a W against Okanogan,” said Werner.
