BREWSTER — A 40-yard goal by Josue Ramos from the left side seconds before the end of the first half lifted Okanogan to a 1-0 non-league win over Brewster on March 23.
Ramos broke free, running past midfield, took a pass in stride from Jose Gonzalez and, finding no one guarding him, sent a rocket toward the Bears’ goal.
Brewster goalkeeper Juan Cazares leaped high but was unable to stop the shot that, much like a Top 10 on ESPN, slipped just under the crossbar.
The teams played very evenly throughout both halves with each team coming up with timely stops on goal.
The Bears relied on counterattacks, breaking fast down field to get a few direct shots on goal.
Okanogan flooded the Brewster side, working to find an open shot.
“Our goalkeeper (Julian Hernandez) had a couple great saves,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “We played much better on Saturday, offensively. We were moving the ball around and creating scoring opportunities. Defensively, we didn’t allow them any easy shots on goal.”
Hernandez made a couple saves in the second half, one on a breakaway in front of the goal by Felix Nava and knocking a sliding kick by Ricardo Garcia away with fewer than a couple minutes to play.
Okanogan’s Roger Mills was injured in the second half.
Ramos picked him up near the Brewster goal and carried/ran him to the sidelines.
Cazares knocked away several attempts on goal off corner kicks.
Okanogan lost 6-1 to Cashmere on March 19 and edged Tonasket 5-4 on March 20.
Brewster slipped past Manson, 2-1, in a league match March 21. No other information was received.
Tonasket 6, Omak 2
TONASKET — Chris Rivera finished with quite a haul, four goals, in helping lead Tonasket to a 6-2 non-league win over Omak on March 23.
Cristian Zarazua and Hector Guevara each had a goal for the Tigers.
“Team is still getting used to playing on grass,” Tonasket coach James Elias said.
Anthony Hendrickson and Reilly Davis each scored a goal for Omak, with both coming in the second half.
“This was a pretty physical game,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “We had a couple of guys go down due to injury. I was proud of the full 80 minutes played by the guys. They scored both goals late when they could have given up. I am looking forward to the rest of the season with these guys.”
The Tigers knocked off Oroville, 5-1, on March 21. No other information was received.
B2Cashmere 4, Omak 1
CASHMERE — Cashmere topped Omak, 4-1, in a Caribou Trail League match March 21.
Reilly Davis scored unassisted around the 25th minute for the Pioneers.
“We played well, very well considering it was our second day outside,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “The guys had a ton of fight and continued to scrap through the game. I was happy with their performance.”
