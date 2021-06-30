OMAK - Fall registration is underway for River Valley Soccer Club through July 24.
Registration is at rivervalleysoccer.net. Adults interested in coaching or assisting also may register.
Fall and spring seasons carry separate fees, according to the club. A late fee will be charged after July 10.
Scholarships also are available. More information is available on the website.
Several new board members have joined the organization, including Lauren Miller, secretary; Angela Smart, publicity/special events coordinator; Sarah Bercier, sponsor representative, and Robert Hallam, U5 representative.
Existing board members agreed to retain their same positions: Tara Cruz, president; Andy Chase, vice president; Laura Hammer, treasurer; Carey Brantner, U11 and U14 age representative (unless another interested parent would like to apply for one of the positions); Alex Hernandez, U9 age representative; Leela Mendez, U7 age representative.
