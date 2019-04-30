Three teams tied in CWL standings
CHELAN – Chris Rivera of Tonasket pulled a double hat trick by scoring six goals in leading the Tigers to a 6-4 non-league soccer win over Chelan on April 27.
The Goats led 4-2 at the half with Rivera scoring both of Tonasket’s goals.
“It was a very windy day and we had the wind in our face in the first half,” Tonasket coach Jim Elias said. “That's when they scored all four of their goals.”
Rivera then scored four goals in the second half for the comeback victory.
“We were only able to take 12 players to the game,” said coach Elias. “We were missing five starters and both of our goalies. Chris took the team on his back and just went for it.”
Chelan (6-8 overall, 3-4 league) is in third place in the Caribou Trail League.
Tonasket (9-6, 5-4) is tied for fourth place with Manson (6-7, 5-4) in the Central Washington B League.
Cascade 4, Okanogan 0
LEAVENWORTH - First-place Cascade blanked Okanogan, 4-0, in a Caribou Trail League soccer match April 25.
The Kodiaks entered the final day of play, April 30, at Omak at 11-0-1 overall, 7-0 league.
Okanogan, which finishes the season at Chelan, is in fourth place at 6-8, 2-5.
Bridgeport 4, Omak 1
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport topped Omak, 4-1, in a non-league match April 27.
The Mustangs, which is leading the Central Washington B League, improved to 12-1 overall and are 8-1 in league.
Omak, which plays in the Caribou Trail League, is 1-10-1 overall, 0-7 in league.
Manson 5, Liberty Bell 4
MANSON – Manson pulled into three-way tie for second-place in the Central Washington B League with a 5-4 win over Liberty Bell on April 27.
The Trojans (6-7 overall), Tonasket (8-6 overall) and Brewster (6-8 overall) are all tied at 5-4 in league.
Liberty Bell (3-9 overall) and Oroville (4-7-1 overall) are tied at 2-7 in league.
April 25
Bridgeport 11, Oroville 0
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 2
Manson 5, Tonasket 2
Bridgeport JV 4, Pateros 3
Bridgeport 11, Oroville 0
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport celebrated senior night by thumping Oroville, 11-0, and sealing the championship in the Central Washington B League on April 25.
“We honored our 16 seniors for their hard work and dedication to the team,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said. “We were able to move the ball around the field and create opportunities for goals to be scored.”
Bridgeport led 4-0 at the half, following goals by Diego Martinez, Ramiro Espino, Rafael Martinez and Paul Torres.
Assists were by Christian Aguilar, Alex Zarate and Jesus Valdovinos.
The Mustangs galloped to seven more goals in the second half – Alexis Valdovinos, Osvaldo Orozco, Alexis Valdovinos, Christian Aguilar, Yair Diaz twice and, finally, Julio Sanchez.
Assists were by Jesus Valdovinos (3), Alexis Valdovinos and Tony Ruiz.
April 25
Cascade 4, Okanogan 0
Manson 5, Tonasket 2
MANSON – Manson took out second-place Tonasket, 5-4, in a Central Washington B League soccer match April 25.
“The Manson soccer team played their best game of the season,” said coach JR Valdovinos. “The win keeps Manson in the thick of the playoff hunt with two regular season games to go.”
Manson led 2-0 following a pair of goals by Gustavo Villasenor.
Villasenor finished off a hat trick (three goals) early in the second half for a 3-0 lead.
Manson also got goals from Brian Barragan and Esteban Escoto.
“Escoto was leading the attack all night and also added three assists,” Valdovinos.
April 24
Liberty Bell 4, Oroville 2
Okanogan 1, Omak 0
OMAK – Okanogan edged Omak, 1-0, in a Caribou Trail League soccer match April 23.
Josue Ramos, on an assist from CJ Nelson, scored the winning goal in the second half.
“It was a very evenly played game throughout, with both teams having scoring opportunities,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said.
Bridgeport 1, Manson 0
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport used a goal by Erik Gomez on an assist from Christian Aguilar to get past Manson, 1-0, in a league match April 23.
The Mustangs Edgar Meza had two saves in the first half.
Carlos Ruiz was the keeper in the second half, finishing with one save.
Brewster 3, Tonasket 2
TONASKET – Brewster gained on Tonasket in the Central Washington B League standings with a 3-2 win April 23.
Tonasket goals were by Chris Rivera and Ramiro Sanchez.
No scoring was received for Brewster.
April 23
Liberty Bell 4, Oroville 2
Brewster JV 3, Pateros 2
April 22
Oroville 5, Bridgeport JV 2
