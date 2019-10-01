WINTHROP – Tonasket edged Liberty Bell, 5-4, in overtime during a Central Washington B League match Sept. 26.
“The girls have been working so hard this season to be able to compete with Liberty Bell,” said Tonasket coach Marah Norris. “So to walk away with a win was very rewarding. It was a solid competitive game by both teams.”
Heidi Cruz scored a goal in the first and second halves before getting the winner in overtime.
Rachel Bolich and Arceli Torres each had a goal.
“Melanie Morales (goalie) had an amazing game,” Norris said. “She saved a lot of shots. She has been training extra hard this season.”
“Great game versus Tonasket, unfortunately we lost in overtime,” Liberty Bell coach Lincoln Post said. “But it was an excellent match. The Tonasket team showed a fierce tenacity up to the end. They are really well coached, and it showed with their effective offside trap and teamwork.
“Maisy Shaw led our scoring with two goals in the first half and a third by Tommie Ochoa. Josephine Cole scored our fourth goal.”
(Tonasket scoring for Liberty Bell and Brewster added after the sports deadline).
Tonasket 6, Brewster 1
TONASKET – Tonasket took a solid hold on first place at 4-0 in league with a 6-1 win over Brewster on Sept. 28.
“Despite the weather the girls came out ready to compete,” Tonasket coach Marah Norris said. “It was a very physical game.”
Tonasket scored two goals on deflections, one on a shot by Emma Wilson.
Getting two goals each include Heidi Cruz and Araceli Torres.
“This was by far the most controlled game the girls have played together,” Norris said. “We maintained possession most of the game and they communicated well. My defensive line worked very hard and showed great teamwork.”
The coach pointed out freshman Jacie Deebach having her best game of the season at center back.
“With the last two big wins for Tonasket we just have to focus on each day and continue to train hard,” Norris said. “It will only get harder not easier, and I feel these girls are up for the challenge.”
Scoring for Brewster, which fell to 2-1 in league, was not received.
Lake Roosevelt 4, Manson 2
MANSON – Lake Roosevelt topped Manson, 4-2, in a league match Sept. 28.
The Raiders improved to 2-1 in league, tied with Brewster and Liberty Bell.
Manson dropped to 0-3 in league, tied with Oroville.
Lake Roosevelt 12, Oroville 2
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt notched its first league win of the year, 12-2, over Oroville on Sept. 26.
The Hornets fell to 0-3.
Brewster 1, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT – Brewster edged Bridgeport, 1-0, in a league match Sept. 26.
Manson 4, Pateros 3
MANSON – Manson found a way past Pateros, 4-3, on Sept. 26.
Okanogan 4, Davenport 1
OKANOGAN – Okanogan blew past Davenport, 4-1, in a non-league match Sept. 25.
The game was moved to Wednesday from Thursday at the request of Davenport.
No scoring was received.
Sept. 24 scores:
Omak 10, Oroville 0
Chelan 2, Brewster 1
Bridgeport 5, Manson 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.