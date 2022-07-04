OLYMPIA – Sockeye salmon are returning to the Columbia River in numbers well above the preseason forecast, so the state is expanding fishing opportunities.
Sockeye fishing will open from the Astoria-Megler bridge on the lower river to the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco, and daily limits increased from there to Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport on the upper river, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee, which forecasts and monitors salmon and steelhead returns to the Columbia, last week upgraded the 2022 forecast for sockeye returning to the river to 426,000, more than double the preseason forecast of 198,000 fish.
Through June 29, the preliminary total sockeye count at Bonneville Dam was 343,953 fish, the highest count to date in the last 10 years.
As a result, fishery managers determined that sockeye retention could open starting July 1 on many portions of the lower river, and limits could increase in other sections previously scheduled for sockeye retention. Sockeye fishing is also opened July 1 on the Okanogan and Similkameen rivers.
Following a one-week opening in mid-June, further allocation is available given the recently updated summer Chinook return expectation of 66,800 to the Columbia River mouth. Anglers will also have an additional 13 days to fish for summer Chinook below Bonneville Dam.
More information on the rules for specific section of river is on the department’s emergency rules website. Permanent regulations for the river are in the Washington sport fishing rules pamphlet.
In addition to the Columbia River, sockeye retention is also scheduled to open on sections of two Eastern Washington rivers beginning July 1, with night closures and anti-snagging rules in effect:
With the improved sockeye run, Lake Wenatchee is likely to have surplus fish for harvest later in the summer, the department said.
