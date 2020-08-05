OLYMPIA – Returning sockeye salmon to the Columbia River continue to exceed preseason expectations, fishery managers announced that anglers will be able to keep additional sockeye on the main stem of the upper Columbia River above Priest Rapids Dam.
In addition, Lake Wenatchee opened to sockeye retention Aug. 3.
The preseason forecast for sockeye at the Columbia River mouth was 246,300 fish, but the run size was later upgraded to 343,400.
Also beginning Aug. 3, anglers will be able to keep up to four sockeye on the Columbia River in the pools upstream of Priest Rapids Dam.
Effective dates for each section of river are:
-Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam - Aug. 3-31.
-Rock Island Dam to Wells Dam - Aug. 3 through Oct. 15.
-Wells Dam to the Highway 173 bridge at Brewster - Aug. 3 through Sept.15.
-Highway 173 bridge at Brewster to the rock jetty at the upstream shoreline of Foster Creek (Douglas County side) - Aug. 3 through Oct. 15.
The daily limit in each area is six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook and up to four may be sockeye. Minimum size is 12 inches. Anglers must release wild adult Chinook and coho.
The forecast for sockeye returning to Lake Wenatchee, 15 miles north of Leavenworth, is expected to exceed 35,000 fish, well above the escapement target of 23,000, said Chad Jackson, fish program manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s north central region.
“This is a very popular fishery in a beautiful part of Washington, and we’re optimistic that anglers will see plenty of success this August,” Jackson said. “Even with the strong numbers, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on catch rates to make sure we’re achieving all of our conservation goals.”
The Lake Wenatchee fishery will be open until Sept. 7, with a daily limit of four sockeye (minimum size 12 inches). Anglers must release all bull trout, steelhead and Chinook salmon unharmed and without removing the fish from the water.
Selective gear rules are in effect -- up to three single barbless hooks per line, no bait or scent allowed, knotless nets required. Two-pole fishing is allowed with a valid two-pole endorsement. A night closure is in effect.
More information is on the department’s website.
