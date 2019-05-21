Tonasket plays for berth to District 5/6
BREWSTER – Brewster and Lake Roosevelt were to meet in the District 6 championship softball game May 16 after both teams won semifinal games on Tuesday.
“When these girls set their mind on something, they are pretty hard to beat,” said Brewster coach Jessie Barnes. “It’s hard to beat a team three times but they were set on being in the league championship game and they are.”
One half of the district bracket was in Brewster and the other half at Lake Roosevelt.
Fittingly, the two teams tied in the regular season with a loss to each other.
The opening rounds of district were loser-out affairs, with Waterville-Mansfield edging Liberty Bell, 10-5, at Coulee Dam and Tonasket dispatching Oroville, 11-1, at Brewster.
Brewster pounded Tonasket into submission, 17-1, and Lake Roosevelt pulverized Waterville-Mansfield, 21-2.
That set up the championship game between the Bears and Raiders on Thursday.
Also Thursday, the Shockers and Tigers were to play each other for third and fourth places.
The four teams continue play in the District 5/6 tournament May 17-18 at Moses Lake with five berths on the line to state, to be played the following week.
Against Tonasket, Brewster raced out to an 11-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
Sammi Emigh dominated on the mound, striking out eight, walking three and giving up one hit.
“I think a big part of the win was we hit the ball where it was pitched and didn’t try to do too much with the ball,” Barnes said. “Plus, Sammi hit the majority of her spots while pitching and that helped us a ton.”
Tonasket’s Grace Cory had a tough time, pitching the 11-run first inning in which she walked four, struck out one and gave up five hits.
Jaelynn DeJong relieved, pitching the final two and a third innings, giving up three walks, one hit and no earned runs.
The Tigers committed five errors to none for the Bears.
DeJong scored Tonasket’s lone run in the fourth inning.
Hitting leadoff in the inning, DeJong reached first after being hit by a pitch. She advanced to third on a single by Emma Sutton and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Vanessa Keller.
The Bears’ Anah Wulf had the big bat, going 2-4 with a triple and four RBI.
“Anah and Cynthia (Sanchez) have been hitting the ball extremely well the last half of the season, which has been crucial at the end of the games with runners on or in scoring position,” said Barnes.
Tonasket (1) - Whiteaker HBP; Attwood HBP; Barroca BB; DeJong R, HBP; Sutton 1-2; Wilson HBP; J. Keller BB; V. Keller RBI, BB.
Brewster (17) - V. Sanchez 1-3, 3R, RBI, HBP; Mic. Kelpman 1-1, 4R, 3RBI, 3BB; Wulf 2-4, 2R, 4RBI, 3B, SB; Emigh 2HBP; C. Sanchez 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Mik. Kelpman 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; Boesel R; Stam 2R, RBI, BB; Reagles R, BB; Medina 2R, SB.
Tonasket 11, Oroville 1
BREWSTER - Tonasket steadily pulled away from Oroville for an 11-1, loser-out victory in six innings to open the 2B District 6 tournament May 14.
One side of the bracket was at Brewster, the other half at Coulee Dam.
The Tigers’ win elevated them to a semifinal game against Brewster, which the Bears won.
That set up Tonasket to play Waterville-Mansfield, which lost its semi to Lake Roosevelt.
The top four teams at district opened play in the 2B District 5/6 tournament May 17-18 in Moses Lake.
The top five teams from that tournament earn berths to state May 24-25 at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
Against the Hornets, the Tigers scored three in the first inning, two in the third, then three in the fourth and three in the six innings.
Big bats for Tonasket included Vanessa Keller 2-3 with a triple and 3RBI and Jade Barroca 2-3 with a double and three RBI.
Tonasket pitcher Jaelynn DeJong got the win, striking out eight, walking six and giving up two hits and no earned runs.
Oroville’s Kylar Anderson got the loss, walking eight, hitting six batters and giving up 11 hits and 11 earned runs.
Skyler Noel scored Oroville’s lone run in the top of the sixth. She was hit by a pitch, one of nine by Brewster, reached second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Reagan Whiteaker.
Oroville (1) - Fox 2BB, 2SB; R. Whitaker 1-4, RBI; Maddox BB, , HBP, 2SB; Smithers BB; Hugus BB, HBP, 2SB; Guzman 1-3, SB; M. Whiteaker BB, SB; Noel R, 2HBP, SB.
Tonasket (11) - K. Whiteaker R, 3BB, HBP; Attwood 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, HBP; Barroca 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, HBP; DeJong 2-3, R, BB; Sutton R, RBI, 2HBP; Wilson 3-4, R, RBI; Deebach BB; V. Keller 2-3, 2R, 3RBI, 3B, HBP; Cory 1-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB, SB.
Central Washington B League
(As of May 14)
Lake Roosevelt 15 1 19 1
Brewster 15 1 18 3
Tonasket 12 4 14 7
Waterville-Mans. 9 7 11 11
Liberty Bell 7 9 10 11
Oroville 6 10 8 12
Manson 5 11 6 12
Bridgeport 2 14 2 16
Soap Lake 1 15 1 16
Pateros 0 0 10 7
