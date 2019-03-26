LEAVENWORTH — Cascade won the opener, 12-2, and Okanogan won the nightcap, 9-2, to split a Caribou Trail League softball doubleheader on March 23.
In the first game, the Kodiaks led 4-0 after two innings before the Bulldogs closed to 4-2 after three innings.
Cascade was up 6-2 after five innings, then scored five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Kodiaks committed two errors and had 12 hits compared to Okanogan’s three errors and four hits.
Okanogan (2) — Johnson 1-3, R, BB; P. Wood 1-2m R, RBI, 2B; Radke BB; Roach 1-3; Chilcote 1-3.
Vivienne Bauer pitched six innings, four earned runs, struck out one and walked six.
Carolyn Little pitched the final inning, giving up an earned run.
In the second game, Okanogan struck for two runs in the first and two more in the bottom of the third for a 4-0 lead.
Cascade scored one in the top of the fourth and another in the top of the fifth to trail 4-2.
Okanogan pounded out four runs in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-2 lead before pushing across one more run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Bulldogs were powered by cleanup hitter Jenna Radke, who knocked out a home run and a double (2-4, R, 2RBI) and a home run by Jaclyn Johnson (1-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB, 3 SB).
Okanogan finished with 13 hits and one error to Cascade’s four hits and three errors.
Okanogan (9) — Johnson 1-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB, 3SB, HR; P. Wood 2-4; Radke 2-4, R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, HBP; Gilchrist R; T. Wood 3-4, R, 3RBI; Roach 2-4, R, 2B; Chilcote 2-4, RBI; Rivas 1-4, R; Bauer 2R, SB.
Radke pitched a complete seven-inning game, striking out five, walking 10 and giving up two earned runs on four hits.
Tonasket sweeps Shockers
TONASKET — Tonasket blasted Waterville-Mansfield 17-1 and 10-4 in a league doubleheader March 23.
In the first game, the Tigers slammed 15 hits led by Vannessa Keller who went 3-3 with a triple and double along with a stolen base.
Grace Cory pitched two innings, striking out four, walking two and giving up one hit.
Jaclyn DeJong pitched an inning, striking out two and walking two with no hits.
Tonasket (17) — J. Keller R, BB; Attwood 2-3, R, RBI, 2B, SB; Deebach R, RBI, BB; Dejong 2-3, 2R, 3B; Sutton 3-3, 3R, RBI, 2B; Barroca 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Wilson 1-1, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 2B; V. Keller 3-3, 2R, 4RBI, 2B, 3B, SB; Cory 2-3, R, 2RBI.
In the second game, Tonasket knocked out 15 hits.
Cory went one-and-two-thirds of an inning, striking out two, walking four and giving up three earned runs on two hits.
DeJong finished the final five-and-a-third innings, striking out nine, walking four and giving up one earned run on three hits.
Tonasket (10) — Whitaker 1-4, 2RBI; Attwood 4-4, R, SB; Sutton 1-4, 2R, SB; DeJong 3-4, R, 3RBI, 2Bm SB; Wilson 1-3; Barroca 1-3, 2R, 3SB; V. Keller 2-2, 2R, BB, 2SB; Cory 2-3, 2R, 2RBI.
Okanogan 14, Brewster 3
BREWSTER — Okanogan knocked off Brewster, 14-3, in a non-league softball game March 21.
The game was a makeup from March 18. That game was postponed because of snow.
After two scoreless innings, Okanogan pushed across seven runs in the top of the third.
Brewster responded with two in the bottom of the third that Okanogan matched in the top of the fourth.
The Dogs went 5-1 over the final two innings.
Leading Okanogan hitters included Maddie Serles (4-5) with a home run and double; Sarah Roach (3-4) with a double, Paxton Wood (4-4) with a double and Jenna Radke (2-4) with a double.
Vivienne Bauer notched the win, striking out seven, walking five and giving up two earned runs on two hits over three innings.
Radke pitched two innings, giving up no hits, striking out two and walking six.
Trinity Wood pitched the final inning, giving up two hits, no earned runs and striking out two.
The Bulldogs finished with 16 hits and one error to the Bears with four hits and four errors.
Brewster’s Sammi Emigh struck out six, walked six and gave up 13 earned runs on 16 hits.
Emigh went 3-4 at the plate with a double.
Okanogan’s field was not ready for a doubleheader with Soap Lake on March 23.
Prior to the season while still practicing indoors, coach Darin Radke said, “I think it is shaping up to be an improved CTL this year. I think Cascade has to be the favorite. They return several key players and they won the league last season.
“Omak, Chelan and Cashmere had a lot of young girls that received valuable varsity experience and all three were much tougher the second time we played them last season.
“We are excited for this year,” the coach said. “We return almost our whole team. We just need to get outside and get going.
“This is easily the worst weather start to a spring season in my 10 years of coaching softball. Usually by now, we are outside somewhere around town if not on our own field. Being indoors for softball is not ideal, but at least everyone is in the same situation, so no one has a real competitive advantage over anyone else.”
Prior to getting outside for games, Brewster coach Jessie Barnes said, “The team is getting better with every practice. They are all friends outside of softball, so we don’t have to deal with the drama.
“It’s hard to really put everything together such as infield or outfield when we are stuck in the gym because things aren’t really that close once out on the field and the ball bounces extremely different on a gym floor.
“We’ve already had two games canceled because of the snow still sticking around but hopefully we will be able to get outside on the field soon and start the season.”
Okanogan (14) — Serles 4-5, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, HR; P. Wood 4-4, R, 3RBI, 2B, SB; Radke 2-4, R, 2RBI, 2B; T. Wood 2-5, 2R, RBI; Heindselman 2R, SB; Bauer R, BB, SB; Roach 3-4, R, 3RBI, 3B; Chilcote R, RBI, BB; Little 1-2, 2R, 2BB.
Brewster (3) — Mic. Kelpman BB, HBP; Sanchez R, 2BB; Wulf 1-2, 2R, 2BB; Emigh 3-4, RBI, 2 2B; Reagles 3BB; Mik. Kelpman BB; Hull BB; Medina BB.
Tonasket 9, Omak 6
TONASKET — Tonasket slipped past Omak, 9-6, in a non-league game March 21.
“Not much to say,” Omak coach Rick Duck said. “Was our first time on dirt, first time pitchers throwing to batters and first game experience for a few players.”
The Tigers, thanks to a five run third inning led 6-5 after four innings.
Omak tied the game in the top of the sixth before the Tigers pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win.
Omak finished with 12 hit and one error to Tonasket’s seven hits and two errors.
For Omak, Sidney Nichols pitched two and a third, walking three and giving up five earned runs on four hits.
Trinity Fjellman pitched the final three and two thirds innings, striking out three, walking five and giving up three earned runs on four hits.
Tonasket’s Jaelynn DeJong got the complete game win, striking out nine, walking three and giving up three earned runs on 12 hits.
Omak (6) — Ross 1-5, R, RBI, SB; Fjellman 2-4, 2R, RBI, HR; Perry 2-3, RBI, BB, 2 2B, 2SB; Nichols HBP; Fahey 1-3, 2RBI, BB; Palmanteer 2-3, R, RBI, BB, SB; Arciniega 2-4, RBI, 2B; Abrahamson 2-4.
Tonasket (9) — J. Keller R, RBI, 3BB, 2B; Attwood 1-4, R; Deebach R, BB; DeJong 1-4, R, RBI, 2B; Sutton 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Barroca 2-3, 2R, BB; Wilson R, 2BB, HBP, SB; V. Keller 1-1, 2RBI, 2B, 3 HBP; Cory RBI, HBP.
