Okanogan, Omak fall in league play; Mountain Lions win first league game
BREWSTER – Brewster remains in first place in the Central Washington B League after Sammi Emigh came close to pitching a perfect game, settling for a no-hit, 12-0 league softball win over Tonasket on April 23.
Emigh struck out five, gave up a walk and hit two batters in five innings.
“They came out to play and compete through the whole game and that's exactly what they did!” Brewster coach Jesse Barnes said. “Sammi also pitched well. She was more relaxed this game than she has been in previous games and I think that was key for her.”
The Bears (13-1 overall, 9-0 league) led 2-0 over the Tigers (9-2, 8-1) after the first inning before taking charge with eight runs in the second inning.
Brewster’s Anah Wulf (2-3, 4RBI) knocked out a two-run home run.
“Things finally came together for Anah,” said Barnes. “The team made plays when they needed to be made and hit the ball in key areas to bring in runs.”
The Bears hold a slim game lead over second-place Lake Roosevelt (10-1, 8-1). The teams split a doubleheader earlier this year.
Brewster is at Tonasket on Tuesday, April 30.
The regular season wraps up May 7.
Tonasket (0) - DeJong BB; Cory HBP; J. Keller HBP.
Brewster (12) - V. Sanchez 1-3, RBI, SB; Mic. Kelpman 2R, RBI, 3BBSB; Wulf 2-3, 3R, 4RBI, BB; Emigh 1-2, BB; C. Sanchez R, BB; Mik. Kelpman 2-2, R, 3RBI, BB, SB; Boesel R, BB; Kelly R, RBI, 2BB; Stam 1-3, 2R, RBI, SB; Medina R.
Cascade 6, Okanogan 3
LEAVENWORTH - Cascade’s Sarah Paulson struck out 12 and gave up only two hits in guiding the Kodiaks to a 6-3 league victory over Okanogan on April 23.
“Tuesday was a tough game for us,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “Cascade took advantage of some of our early mistakes. Then we mounted a comeback but just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
First-place Cascade (13-3 overall, 8-1 league) led 4-0 after three innings before second-place Okanogan (11-3, 8-2) closed the game to 4-3 in the top of the fourth.
“Sarah Paulson was very good in the circle for Cascade,” coach Radke said. “We struggled at the plate but made several great plays on defense. Emma Chilcote made two amazing catches in right field on back-to-back hitters.”
The Kodiaks pushed across two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Okanogan pitchers Vivienne Bauer (2I), Jenna Radke (1I) and Trinity Wood (3I) combined for three strikeouts, nine walks, seven hits and five earned runs.
“Trinity Wood (1K, 4H, 1ER) was solid pitching in relief,” coach Radke said.
The Bulldogs committed two errors to none for the Kodiaks.
Cascade has taken two of three games against Okanogan.
Okanogan (3) - Johnson R, BB; Serles R, BB; Radke 1-3; V. Bauer RBI, BB; T. Wood 1-3, 2RBI, 2B; Rivas R.
Cashmere 22, Omak 2
Cashmere 16, Omak 6
CASHMERE – Cashmere picked up its first two wins in the Caribou Trail League by blasting Omak (0-14, 0-7), 22-2 and 16-6, on April 23.
No other information was received.
Lake Roosevelt 6, Waterville-Mansfield 3
COULEE DAM - Lake Roosevelt moved into second place in the Central Washington B League with a 6-3 win over Waterville-Mansfield on April 23.
The Raiders (10-1 overall, 8-1 league) are a game behind Brewster (11-3, 10-1).
Liberty Bell 17, Soap Lake 0
WINTHROP - Liberty Bell (4-8 overall, 1-7 league) picked up its first league win of the season 17-0 over Soap Lake (1-12, 1-12) on April 23.
Oroville 14, Bridgeport 1
OROVILLE - Oroville upended Bridgeport, 14-1, in a league softball game April 23.
The Hornets improved to 6-6 overall, 4-5 league while the Fillies fell to 2-9, 2-7.
Caribou Trail League
(As of April 24)
Cascade 8 1 13 3
Okanogan 8 2 11 3
Chelan 2 5 5 10
Cashmere 2 5 5 9
Omak 0 7 0 14
April 30
Chelan at Omak (2)
Cashmere at Okanogan
May 2
Okanogan at Connell (2) NL
Omak at Cashmere
May 3
Cashmere at Cascade
Okanogan at Chelan
Brewster at Omak NL
Central Washington B League
(As of April 24)
Brewster 10 1 11 3
Lake Roosevelt 8 1 10 1
Tonasket 9 3 10 5
Waterville-Mansfield 6 6 6 6
Manson 5 4 5 5
Oroville 4 5 6 6
Bridgeport 2 7 2 9
Liberty Bell 1 7 4 8
Soap Lake 1 12 1 12
Pateros (1B) 0 0 8 4
April 30
Oroville at Bridgeport
Brewster at Tonasket
Liberty Bell at Soap Lake
Pateros at Lake Roosevelt NL
May 2
Oroville at Waterville-Mansfield (2)
Manson at Lake Roosevelt (2)
Liberty Bell at Tonasket
May 3
Bridgeport at Liberty Bell (2)
Brewster at Omak NL
May 4
Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake (2)
May 7
Lake Roosevelt at Bridgeport (2)
Waterville-Mansfield at Manson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.