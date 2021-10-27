ST. GEORGE, Utah – Several Okanogan County softball players competed earlier this month at the Senior Games.
Kristi Marchand played outfield for the Alaska 50s, which played in Las Vegas, Nev., before the St. George event.
In Vegas, the team took fifth in the SSUSA tournament in the AAA division. At St. George, the Alaska team took the bronze in the B division.
Edwin Marchand, Steve Marchand, Mark Peter and Paul Palumbo played for the Wenatchee 60s, which earned the bronze in the 6A division.
Edwin Marchand also played for the Wenatchee 65s. That team placed fourth in the B division.
Peter played for the Wenatchee 55s, which planed fifth in the 55AA division.
Another local player, Darrell Stanley, played for the Northwest Silver 74 Plus team, which took fourth in the 74B division.
Dale Linklater played for the Silver City Brewers 74 Plus team, which took gold in the 74B division.
Shirley Bowden and the Queen Bees played in the 70-plus division. After round robin games, the Bees were placed in the top 70 division.
“This is the third St. George tourney that this has been the result, as well as placing fourth,” said Bowden. “We were fourth out of 16 teams.”
