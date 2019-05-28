B3
ACH claims district 1B crown
OKANOGAN - A young Freeman Scotties team beat up Okanogan on Saturday, taking a loser-out, winner to state crossover softball game 17-12.
The Scotties, which have six freshmen and three seniors on their roster, fell behind 8-1 after three innings to the Bulldogs, which have seven seniors on their 12-girl roster.
Okanogan’s attack was spearheaded by a five-run first inning keyed by a Jenna Radke home run.
After Freeman scored a run in the fourth, the Scotties exploded for 12 runs in the fifth.
The Scotties’ pitcher, freshman Abbie Amend (3-4), 5 RBI, led the hitting with a home run and double in the fifth.
“The fifth was a rough inning,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “But it doesn't change the fact we had a great season. I’d take this group and put them up against anyone in the state.”
The Bulldogs fought back with four runs back in the bottom of the fifth to trail 14-12.
Freeman (15-7, No. 4 from the Northeast 1A League) put the game away with three runs in the top of the sixth and shut out Okanogan (17-5) the rest of the way.
Okanogan finished with 15 hits and two errors to Freeman’s 13 hits and three errors.
Okanogan’s leadoff hitter, Jaclyn Johnson, finished with a triple. Those with doubles included Trinity Gilchrist and Emma Chilcote.
The game included injuries for the Bulldogs, starting with Trinity Wood in the bottom of the first inning.
She dived back to first on a pickoff play, injuring her right hand. On the next pitch she sped to second for a steal, ending up with an injured leg.
She was helped off the field but returned in the top of the second at second base.
The fateful fifth inning started with Freeman loading the bases with one out.
The Bulldogs led 8-4 with two outs but could not get that final out despite some great efforts.
In an attempt to get that third out, center fielder Maddie Serles and left fielder Sarah Roach collided going for a deep fly ball.
Serles stayed in the game after a few practice throws.
Roach limped from the field with help.
Okanogan starting pitcher Vivienne Bauer was replaced by Jenna Radke with Okanogan up 8-7 and runners at first and second.
Three walks later, and Freeman up 9-8, Trinity Wood replaced Jenna Radke.
Freeman continued to hit well, finishing the 12-run inning up 14-8.
The fifth finally ended with Serles diving forward to catch a shallow fly ball.
“We will miss our seniors a ton,” said coach Radke. “Most of them have multiple seasons on varsity and I’ve enjoyed every minute with them.”
Seniors included Dallas Heindselman, Vivienne Bauer, Maddie Serles, Paxton Wood, Carlyn Little, Emma Chilcote and Trinity Wood.
In the other 1A cross over game, Colville edged Cascade, 6-4, in a loser-out game.
Okanogan (12) - Roach 1-2, R, BB; Heindselman 2R; V. Bauer 1-4; Serles 2-5, 2RBI, 2R; P. Wood 2-4, RBI, BB; Johnson 3-3, 3B, RBI, 2BB; Gilchrist 1-1, 2B; Chilcote 2-3, 2B, 2RBI; T. Wood 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Radke 1-4, HR, R, BB.
Bears, Raiders advance to state 2B
MOSES LAKE - Lake Roosevelt is seeded No. 3 and Brewster No. 4 to the state 2B tournament after the District 5/6 tournament May 18 at Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex.
Both the Raiders and Bears fell in the semifinals to set up a game between the co-champions of the Central Washington B League.
Lake Roosevelt prevailed 8-4 in the rubber match.
District 5 is sending the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to state following Kittitas topping Dayton/Waitsburg, 14-12, in the championship.
Tonasket just missed a trip to state, falling 14-10 to Liberty Christian in the game for the No. 5 state seed.
State is May 24-25 in Yakima.
Brewster takes on Chewelah at 9 a.m. on Friday
Lake Roosevelt, in the opposite side of the 16-team state bracket, plays Adna at 11 a.m.
District 5/6 results:
Game : Lake Roosevelt 16, DeSales 6
Game 2: Dayton/Waitsburg 8, Tonasket 2
Game 3: Kittitas 10, Waterville-Mansfield 1
Game 4: Brewster 13, Liberty Christian 3
Game 5 semifinal: Dayton/Waitsburg 11, Lake Roosevelt 1
Game 6 semifinal: Kittitas 17, Brewster 4
Game 7: Tonasket 18, DeSales 7, loser out
Game 8: Liberty Christian 15, Waterville-Mansfield 7, loser out
Game 9: Liberty Christian 14, Tonasket 10. Winner No. 5; loser out
Game 10: Lake Roosevelt 8, Brewster 4. No. 3, No. 4 to state
Game 11 championship: Kittitas 14, Dayton/Waitsburg 12. No. 1, No. 2 to state
Pomeroy 18, Inchelium 10
ACH 6, Colton 3
SPOKANE - Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Inchelium both reached the eight-team state 1B tournament following district play last week.
The teams open state May 24 with 1 p.m. loser-out games at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
ACH takes on Taholah and Inchelium plays Naselle.
The semifinals are 5 p.m. Friday, again loser-out.
The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday.
The other side of the bracket in the quarterfinals Friday are Pomeroy against Quilcene and Wishkah Valley against Colton.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline topped Colton, 6-3, for the District 5/6 and 7/9 championship May 19 at Franklin Park.
The Warriors led 3-2 after the first inning and 5-3 after three innings.
ACH (22-1) scored one more run late against Colton (15-4).
ACH finished with nine hits and two errors compared to five hits and four errors for Colton.
For ACH, Mckenna Oliver (2-4) had a double; Sarah Bradshaw (2-4) had two RBI; and Mikayla Rushton was 2-4.
Bradshaw got the win, striking out three, walking one and giving up five hits and one earned run.
Josie Schultheis for Colton struck out nine, walked six and gave up nine hits and four earned runs.
ACH (6) - Parrish 1-3, R, BB, SB; Oliver 2-4, R, RBI, 2B; Bradshaw 2-4, R, 2RBI; G. Isaak 1-4; Rushton 2-4, R; Pate R, 2BB; M. Isaak BB; Pinar 1-2, R, RBI, 2BB.
