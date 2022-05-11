OKANOGAN – Area high school softball teams wrapped up their season last weekend and now look toward playoff games and the lure of the state tournament.
District softball play began yesterday, May 10, with No. 6 Oroville meeting No. 3 Brewster on the Bears’ field. In yesterday’s other game, No. 5 Liberty Bell was to meet No. 4 Tonasket at 4:30 p.m. on the Tigers’ diamond.
Both were loser-out games.
The winner of the Oroville-Brewster game will meet No. 2 Lake Roosevelt at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Lake Roosevelt. The Liberty Bell-Tonasket winner will meet Okanogan at 11 a.m. on the Bulldogs’ field at Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
Games also are planned May 19 and May 21 for the opportunity to appear at the state tournament, set for May 27-28 at Gateway Sports complex in Yakima.
Okanogan 14, Tonasket 1
Okanogan 22, Tonasket 7
Okanogan traveled to Tonasket May 6 and won both games of a doubleheader, 14-1 and 22-7.
Coach Darin Radke said his Bulldogs started slow, but then got their bats going and pulled away for the victory in the first game.
Okanogan hitting – Aleena Lafferty, 3-4, 2B; Tsalee Mail, 1-2, 2B; Laine Morgan, 3-4, 2 2B; Destyne McDonald, 3-4.
Okanogan pitching – Tsalee Mail, 5IP, 2H, 1BB, 9K, 1R, 0ER.
Bulldog bats were hot in the nightcap, with six scores in the first inning, said Rake.
“It was good to see the girls adjust to multiple pitchers that Tonasket threw in the second game,” he said.
Okanogan hitting – Tsalee Mail, 1-3, HR; Sarah Silverthorne, 4-4; Aleena Lafferty, 5-5, 2B; Destyne McDonald, 3-5; Aanna Duncan, 2-5, 2B; Alta Bauer, 4-4; Hailee Bruns, 3-5, HR; Laine Morgan, 2-5.
Okanogan pitching – Alta Bauer, 2.1IP, 5H, 5BB, 3K, 7R; Tsalee Mail, 3.2IP, 1SV, 2H, 0BB, 7K, 0R.
Scores
Okanogan 14, Omak 1
Okanogan 14, Omak 13
Waterville-Mansfield 28, Bridgeport 18
Soap Lake 37, Bridgeport 15
Soap Lake 15, Bridgeport 14
Lake Roosevelt 13, Oroville 3
Lake Roosevelt 18, Oroville 0
Tonasket 4, Liberty Bell 0
Pateros 29, Soap Lake 6
Waterville-Mansfield 26, Pateros 15
Pateros 16, Waterville-Mansfield 15
Curlew 13, Pateros 9
Mary Walker 27, Pateros 3
Cashmere 15, Omak 12
Cashmere 17, Omak 3
Central Washington 1B/2B
Waterville-Mansfield 8-1, 11-3
Pateros 7-2, 8-10
Soap Lake 2-6, 2-13
Bridgeport 0-8, 0-17
Central Washington 2B
Okanogan 9-1, 19-1
Lake Roosevelt 9-1, 18-2
Brewster 6-4, 7-10
Oroville 2-8, 8-8
Tonasket 2-8, 9-11
Liberty Bell 2-8, 7-10
Caribou Trail League (1A)
Cascade 8-1, 12-5
Cashmere 8-2, 12-6
Omak 4-9, 6-13
Quincy 0-10, 2-15
Northeast 1B
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 14-0, 16-2
Inchelium 14-0, 15-3
Curlew 10-6, 10-8
Northport 9-7, 9-7
Wilbur-Creston 9-7, 9-9
Mary Walker 7-9, 8-12
Selkirk 5-11, 5-11
Republic 4-10, 4-10
Cusick 1-11, 1-12
Wellpinit 1-13, 1-13
RPI
1B
1, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 19-2-0
2, Inchelium, 17-4-0
3, Liberty Christian, 16-3-0
4, Colton, 11-5-0
5, Mossyrock, 8-3-0
10, Curlew, 11-10-0
2B
1, Okanogan, 19-1-0
2, Colfax, 17-1-0
3, Warden, 15-1-0
4, Adna, 10-2-0
5, Lake Roosevelt, 18-2-0
