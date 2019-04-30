Okanogan softball splits with Northwest Christian
BRIDGEPORT - Tonasket took a league doubleheader from Bridgeport, 15-0 and 26-2, on April 27.
In the first game, the Tigers led 1-0 after the first inning before pushing across 10 runs in the second inning.
Grace Cory got the win, striking out seven, walking one and giving up two hits.
The Tigers’ Whitney Wilson (1-2) and Aubrey Attwood (4-4) each had a home run.
Tonasket (15) - Whiteaker 1-3, R, SB; Prock RBI; Attwood 4-4, 3R, 2RBI, HR, 3SB; Barroca 1-4, 2R, RBI, 3B; Sutton 3-4, 2R, 2RBI; DeJong 1-2, R, BB; Deebach 2-3, R, 3RBI, 2B, 2SB; Wilson 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, HR, HBP, 2SB; Cory 2-2, 2R, BB, 2B, SB; Timm 2-3, 2R, 2RBI.
Bridgeport (0) - M. Santana 1-1, HBP; Dodson 1-2; Ibarra BB.
In the second game, the Tigers exploded for 17 runs in the first inning of the three-inning game.
Leading the way was Jaclyn DeJong (4-4) with two home runs and a double for five RBI.
Emma Sutton (4-4, 3RBI) and Aubrey Attwood (4-5, 5RBI) each had a home run.
Tonasket (26) - Whiteaker 1-2, 4R, 2BB, HBP, 2SB; Attwood 4-5, 2R, 5RBI, HR, SB; Barroca 2-5, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; Sutton 4-4, 3R, 3RBI, 3B, HR; DeJong 4-4, 4R, 5RBI, 2B, 2 HR, SB; Wilson 3-4, 4R, 3RBI, 2SB; Ford 3-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB; Cory 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, 4SB; Crutcher 1-1, R, 2SB; Deebach 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 3SB.
Bridgeport (2) - P. Santana 1-2, R, SB; Perez 1-2, R, 2SB; Ibarra BB; Quezada 1-1, RBI, BB; Jimenez HBP; Lombera 1-1, SB;
ACH 21, Cusick 3
ACH 19, Cusick 7
CUSICK - Almira/Coulee-Hartline blasted Cusick 21-3 and 19-7 in league play April 27.
In the first game, the Warriors scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
ACH finished with 12 hits while also taking advantage of Cusick’s 11 errors and 10 walks.
Sarah Bradshaw got the win, striking out five, walking none while giving up five hits and two earned runs.
ACH (21) - Parrish 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, 3BB, 2B, 2SB; Oliver 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB, SB; Rushton R; Bradshaw 2-4, 3R, HBP, SB; Isaak 1-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB; Correia 2-4, 3R, BB; Cook R, BB; Pate 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Des Schmauder1-3, R, BB; Pinar 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB.
In the second game, ACH scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings (four in the fifth to help end the game early).
Bradshaw wielded the big bat, going 4-4 with a double and two home runs to drive in seven runs.
McKenna Oliver got the win, striking out six, walking three and yielding five hits and two earned runs.
Callie Pinar 1-2) also homered and Sydney Cook (2-5) had a double and triple for four RBI.
ACH (19) - Parrish 1-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 2SB; Oliver 2-4, 4R, RBI, 3SB, HBP; Bradshaw 4-4, 5R, 7RBI; Isaak 2-5, 2R, 3RBI; Correia R, 4BB, SB; Cook 2-5, 4RBI, 2B, 3B; Pate 2-3, R, RBI, 2HBP; Schmauder R, BB, HBP; Pinar 1-4, 2R, RBI, HBP.
April 27
Pateros 14, Waterville-Mansfield 13
Waterville-Mansfield 14, Pateros 4
Liberty Bell 7, Oroville 4
Oroville 9, Liberty Bell 8
Brewster 17, Manson 6
Brewster 17, Manson 0
Cascade 20, Omak 3
Cascade 17, Omak 0
LEAVENWORTH - Cascade swept a league doubleheader from Omak, winning 20-3 in the opener and 17-0 in the second game April 26.
In the first game, Sidney Nichols (2-2) and C. Keaton (2-3) each drove in a run.
Lead-off hitter Faith Ross was 2-3, scored twice and stole a base.
Rhumor Perry, back after injuring her right leg, scored the third run.
Omak (3) - Ross 2-3, 2R, SB; Perry R, 2BB; Nichols 2-2, RBI, 2B, HBP; Keaton 2-3, RBI; Arciniega HBP.
In the second game, Trinity Fjellman (1-2) with a double and C. Keaton (1-2) were the lone players with hits for the Pioneers.
Omak did not receive a walk.
Okanogan 4, NWC 0
NWC 14, Okanogan 7
OKANOGAN - Okanogan split a non-league doubleheader with Northwest Christian-Colbert, taking the opener 4-0 before falling 14-7 in the second game April 26.
In the first game, Okanogan outhit the Crusaders, 10-1, while not committing an error. NWC had one.
The Bulldogs scored two in the second and two more in the fifth of the seven-inning game.
Carlyn Little singled in two runs in the second inning.
In the fourth, Vivienne Bauer (1-2) and Trinity Wood (1-3) each drove in runs.
Bauer struck out seven, walked six and gave up only one hit, which came in the first inning.
Okanogan (4) - Johnson 2-4, SB Serles 1-4; P. Wood 1-4; Radke 2-4, R; Bauer 1-2, RBI, BB, SB; T. Wood 1-3, RBI, SB; Roach R; Chilcote 1-3, R; Little 1-2, 2RBI, BB; Heindselman R.
Both teams hit well in the second game - Okanogan with 11 and NWC with nine - but the Crusaders were able to take advantage of eight walks and three Bulldog errors.
Okanogan’s Paxton Wood (2-3, 3RBI) and Jaclyn Johnson (1-3) each knocked out a home run.
Okanogan (7) - Johnson 1-3, 2R, RBI, HR, HBP; Serles 2-4, 2RBI, R, SB; P. Wood 2-3, R, 3RBI, HR, HBP; Radke 2-3; V. Bauer 1-3 1-3, SB; T. Wood 1-3, R, SB; Roach 1-3, R; Little 1-2, 2B; Gilchrist R.
ACH 12, Waterville-Mansfield 2
ACH 20, Waterville-Mansfield 0
COULEE CITY - Almira/Coulee-Hartline beat Waterville-Mansfield 20-0 and 12-2 in a non-league doubleheader April 25.
Sarah Bradshaw faced two batters over the minimum in the first-game shutout. She struck out eight, walked none, gave up no hits and hit one batter twice.
ACH (20) - Parrish 4R, RBI, 3BB; Oliver 2-4, R, 4RBI, 2B; Bradshaw 2-3 2R, 2RBI, 3B; Isaak 2-2, 3R, RBI, SB; Correia 2BB, HBP; Cook 2R, RBI, BB; Pate 2-3, 2R, 2RBI; Schmauder 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB; Rushton BB; Pinar 1-2, 3R, RBI, HBP.
In the nightcap, ACH finished with 10 hits and took advantage of five errors by Waterville-Mansfield.
McKenna Oliver got the win, striking out eight walking four and giving up five hits and two earned runs.
Bradshaw was 3-3 at bat with a triple and five RBI.
ACH (12) - Parrish 1-3, 2R, 2B, SB; Oliver 3-3, 3R, 5RBI, 3B; Isaak 1-3, R, 2RBI; Cook 1-2, R; Pate 1-3, RBI; Schmauder R, BB; Pinar R.
April 25
Liberty Bell 8, Manson 4
Liberty Bell 17, Manson 6
Brewster 14, Oroville 1
Brewster 13, Oroville 3
Pateros 11, Soap Lake 0
April 24
Pateros 19, Chelan 6
Pateros 14, Chelan 6
