OKANOGAN – More than 140 miles of roads within Okanogan County are open for dual use by snowmobiles and wheeled vehicles during the winter, from Nov. 1 to April 1.
Snowmobiles are prohibited on county roads during log hauling operations as posted by state or federal agencies, say county commissioners.
Some are open only on weekends and holidays (6 p.m. Friday through Sunday), and scheduled winter vacation of local schools. They are marked **.
The list of open roads includes: 1029 Gold Creek Loop**, milepost 0.58-0.83; 1034 Gold Creek, milepost zero to 1.02; 1090 West Fork Buttermilk, milepost zero to 1.05; 1091 East Fork Buttermilk, milepost zero to 0.54; 1213 West Chewuch**, milepost 5.74-6.77; 1251 Cub Creek, milepost zero to 2.5; 1543 Texas Creek, milepost zero to 4.77; 1624 Lester, milepost 3.3-5.68; 1635 Campbell Lake, milepost zero to 1.03;
1651 Bill Shaw, milepost 0.63-9.27; 1657 Watson Draw, milepost 3.28-8.2; 1845 North Star, milepost 14.45-15.44; 1882 Chiliwist, milepost 4-8.69; 1897 Olema, milepost zero to 2.54; 2017 West Fork, milepost 0.54-3.1; 2045 Loup Loup Canyon, milepost 3.8-12.71; 2048 Peacock Mountain, milepost zero to 2.44; 2065 Buzzard Lake, milepost zero to 13.7;
2119 Windy Hill, milepost zero to 4; 2340 Mineral Hill, milepost 0.22-4.05; 2361 North Fork Salmon Creek, milepost 0.46-1.88; 3833 J.H. Green, milepost zero to 6.98; 4015 Sinlahekin, milepost 0.23-5.44; 4282 South Fish Lake, milepost zero to 1.82; 4290 Fish Lake, milepost 1.27-1.6; 4299 Stalder, milepost zero to 2.83; 4345 Lemanasky, milepost zero to 5.65; 4347 North Lemanasky, milepost 1.09-5.9;
4839 Mary Ann Creek, milepost 0.5-7.96; 4861 Nealey, milepost 5.7-9.33; 4874 Bartroff, milepost zero to 1.95; 4878 Byers, milepost zero to 1.17; 4883 Bolster, milepost zero to 3.36; 4887 Myers Creek, milepost 1.73-3.13; 4953 Bonaparte Lake, milepost 1.5-6.3; 4959 Summer, milepost zero to 2.46;
9114 Twisp River**, milepost 6.87-10.74; 9137 Eastside Chewuch**, milepost 5.79-7.01; 9140 Lost River**, milepost zero to 0.5 and 6.2-6.96; 9145 Paradise Hill, milepost 7.2-13.14; 9320 Tunk Creek, milepost 17.71-18.63; 9410 Pine Creek, milepost 8.17-8.76; 9480 Chesaw, milepost 18.45-19.3 and milepost 20.2-20.53.
