OLYMPIA - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened some of the Columbia River and its tributaries to Chinook salmon fishing and retention.
The opening was effective yesterday, July 16.
The Columbia River is open from the upstream line of Rocky Reach Dam to the boundary markers 400 feet below the spawning channel discharges on the Chelan County side and the fish ladder on Douglas County side at Wells Dam.
Daily limit is six Chinook. The opening is effective through Oct. 15.
Minimum size is 12 inches. No more than two hatchery adult Chinook may be retained daily. Wild Chinook, sockeye and coho must be released.
Use of barbless hooks is voluntary. Anglers may fish with two poles with a valid two-pole license endorsement.
The Entiat River is open from the mouth (railroad bridge) to the boundary markers located approximately 1,500 feet upstream of the upper Roaring Creek Road bridge and immediately downstream of the Entiat National Fish Hatchery.
Opening is effective until one hour after official sunset Sept. 30.
Daily limit is six Chinook with a minimum size of 12 inches. Sockeye and coho must be released.
A night closure is in effect. Use of barbless hooks is voluntary.
For the Chelan River, people may fish for Chinook from the mouth (railroad bridge) to the Chelan County Public Utility District safety barrier below the powerhouse.
The season runs until an hour after official sunset Oct. 15.
The daily limit is six Chinook with a minimum size of 12 inches. No more than two hatchery adult Chinook may be retained in the daily limit. Wild adult Chinook, sockeye and coho must be released.
A night closure is in effect, as is an anti-snagging rule. Use of barbless hooks is voluntary.
Forecasts of hatchery summer Chinook to Entiat and Chelan Falls hatchery programs indicate brood stock needs will be met and surplus hatchery Chinook are available for harvest. Removal of summer Chinook in the Entiat River will also help achieve conservation objectives for spring Chinook on the spawning grounds.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to monitor harvest closely and may close one or more areas in-season by emergency rule if necessary. Emergency rule updates are at https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.
Anglers must have a current Washington fishing license appropriate to the fishery. Details and regulations are in the “Fishing in Washington” rules pamphlet.
