Okanogan’s Wilson named on boys’ side
OKANOGAN – Daniele Sparks, Okanogan, and Audrey Hansen, Lake Roosevelt, were named Central Washington 2B League co-players of the year in girls’ basketball.
The league recently named standout players, coaches and teams in basketball.
Steve Nygreen, Manson, was named coach of the year and his team won the sportsmanship award.
First team – Lexi Lafferty, senior, Okanogan; Zalissa Finley, junior, Lake Roosevelt; Aleena Lafferty, sophomore, Okanogan; Abigail Boesel, junior, Brewster; Jadyn Mitchell, senior, Liberty Bell.
Second team – Alex Goetz, sophomore, Okanogan; Aaliyah Marchand, junior, Lake Roosevelt; Jayleen Bello, sophomore, Tonasket; Halle Albert, sophomore, Lake Roosevelt; Lydia Petersen, freshman, Manson; Morgan McGuire, freshman, Brewster.
Honorable mention – Emma Wilson, junior, Tonasket; Jazmin Salazar, junior, Tonasket; Gimena Hurtado, sophomore, Brewster; Shae Taylor, senior, Liberty Bell; Maycee Ward, senior, Manson; Rosa Lopez, senior, Oroville.
Boys
Chase Wilson, Okanogan, won player of the year honors in boys’ basketball for the Central Washington 2B League.
Coach of the year is Jeremy Crollard, Lake Roosevelt.
Okanogan won the sportsmanship award.
First team – Nick Strecker, senior, Manson; Noah Hilderbrand, senior, Oroville; Carson Boesel, junior, Okanogan; AJ Woodward, senior, Brewster; Kelson Gebbers, junior, Brewster.
Second team – Alonzo Adams, senior, Lake Roosevelt; Jade Ramon, sophomore, Tonasket; Parker Teague, senior, Manson; Jaden Radke, junior, Okanogan; Adaih Najera, senior, Brewster.
Honorable mention – Chase Marchand, sophomore, Lake Roosevelt; Tyler Duchow, junior, Tonasket; Kyler Mitchell, sophomore, Liberty Bell; Brandon Pino, sophomore, Lake Roosevelt; Grant Gillespie, senior, Okanogan; Lucien Paz, freshman, Liberty Bell.
