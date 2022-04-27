OLYMPIA — Hunters can submit special hunt applications from through May 19 for 2022 deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey seasons.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct a random drawing from this year’s applicants to select 2022 permit winners in June. Qualified hunters with a special permit gain the opportunity to hunt at special times or places authorized by a general hunting license.
Special hunt permits offer a chance to participate in a unique hunt while directly supporting conservation and management in Washington, said the department.
To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must first buy a hunting license before applying with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they apply.
Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts begin on page 16 of Washington’s 2022 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet, available on the department’s website and in print at dealers across the state. The pamphlet will be on the vendor website later this month.
The department will post results of the special hunt permit drawing online by the end of June, and will notify winners by mail or email by mid-July.
