OLYMPIA – Hunters who report their 2020 black bear, deer, elk or turkey hunting results by Sunday, Jan. 10, will have the opportunity to win one of nine deer and elk incentive permits for fall 2021.
Anis Aoude, state Department of Fish and Wildlife game division manager, said the department is offering the special permits, which will be awarded through a drawing this spring, as an incentive to encourage hunters to report their results as soon as possible.
“Special hunts include five deer permits and four elk permits in various areas of the state,” said Aoude. “This is a great opportunity for hunters to get an incentive for turning in their hunter reports early.”
To qualify for the drawing, hunters must submit a report by Jan. 10 for each black bear, deer, elk or turkey tag they purchased, and each special hunting permit they received in 2020. The special permits will be valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
All hunters, regardless of their success in the field, must submit hunting reports for each transport tag by Jan. 31. Failure to meet the deadline can result in a $10 reporting fee, which hunters must pay when they buy a license for the 2021 season.
“Annual hunting reports are a primary source of information for managing game populations and developing future hunting seasons,” Aoude said.
Hunters can report online at the department’s website, https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov. To report online, hunters will first need to establish an online account, which can be used for many purposes including filing harvest reports and purchasing hunting and fishing licenses.
Questions may be directed to the licensing division, licensing@dfw.wa.gov or 360-902-2464.
