OLYMPIA – Hunters can submit special hunt applications from April 26 through May 26 for 2021 deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey seasons in Washington.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct a random drawing to select 2021 permit winners in June. Qualified hunters with a special permit gain the opportunity to hunt at special times or places authorized by a general hunting license.
Special hunt permits offer a chance to participate in a unique hunt while directly supporting conservation and management in Washington, said the department.
To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must first buy a hunting license before applying with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they apply.
Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts begin on page 16 of Washington’s 2021 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet, which is available online or from dealers across the state.
“As you’re applying for special hunts, please make sure you update and check your contact information,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager. “Each year, we sadly receive hundreds of returned special permits because of invalid mailing addresses.”
Department offices remain closed to the public, but hunters can buy applications and licenses from license vendors statewide or on the department’s website. Applications must be submitted online or by calling 877-945-3492. Hunters buying and applying online must create a user name and password in the department’s WILD system.
Results of the special hunt permit drawing will be posted online by the end of June. Winners will be notified by mail or email by mid-July, the department said.
