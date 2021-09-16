Admission not charged in most cases
Under current COVID-19 guidelines from the state and Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, there are no limits – other than facility size - on the number of spectators who may attend indoor or outdoor events.
In the interest of removing barriers for spectators, no admission fee will be charged to attend home, regular season events in most cases.
Some schools are requiring elementary- and middle school-aged children to be accompanied by an adult.
Fans need to wear masks at indoor events. Active players don’t have to wear masks, but coaches and players on the sidelines do. If either team and/or their fan base are not masked at indoor events, the contest will be stopped until masks are worn. Failure to comply in a timely manner will result in forfeiture of the contest.
Masks are not currently required to be worn at outdoor events, but must be worn at indoor contests.
For fans unable to attend in person, most schools are continuing to live stream games for a fee. Links are on schools’ athletics websites, regular websites and/or Facebook pages.
