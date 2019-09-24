By Al Camp
The Chronicle
OMAK – What to do on a Saturday with the thermometer hovering just above 60 degrees with an overcast sky?
Ignore the sprinkling of rain and compete in the Warrior Stampede obstacle race.
A four-plus mile course included trice navigating the World-Famous Suicide Race hill (up and down) and the Okanogan River.
Other obstacles included stairs in the Stampede’s seating area, pushing round hay bales, wheelbarrows and climbing a stack of tires.
Missing this year at the finish were a water slide, mud pit and ring of fire.
But there were some sizeable boulders that needed to be hefted.
There were many duplicate times this year as competitors encouraged each other.
Jack and Kase Denison tied for first in the junior results in 45 minutes, 10 seconds.
Right behind were Khloe and Kelly Denison in 59:09, Teagun and David Haigh in 1:02:16 and Persais and Yesenia Cruz in 1:15:2o.
In team results, Logan Bird and Lexi LaDoux were first (40:22), followed by Christina Chance and Karenia Townsend (41:05) and teammates Jody Evans, Britney Hughes and Steffi Fuchs (42:14) and Becky Latzel, Jenni Cox, Sarah Campbell and Erin Speiser (51:42).
Others included Haddon Loftin, Shae McCormack, Gary Loftin, Derek Loftin, EllaVay Loftin and Adriona Loftin (1:01:00) and Vanessa Aguayo, Kristen Williams, Valeria Aguayo and Maricela Vargas (1:55:58).
Individual: 1, Caden Johnson, 35:10. 2, Scott Konsack, 37:33. 3, Alyssa Davis and Rowan Haigh, 48:07. 5, Jackie Molzhon and Ted Shook 49:25. 7, Marissa Haigh, 49:47. 8, Emily Miller, 52:26. 9, Noel Louie, 54:55. 10, Erin Johnson (teams), 55:35. 11, Centaya Mendoza, Andrew Foss, Sidney Nichols, 55:40. 14, Bruce Thornton, 59:26.
15, Kelsie Cunningham, 11:11.02. 16, Miranda Salad and Sharon Covington, 1:13:50. 18, Dioscoro Hernandez and Kaydence Flores, 1:15:20. 20, Jake Cunningham, 1:18:02. 21, Conrado Walsh, 1:32:00. 22, Denise Jane, 1:37:00. 23, Lily Stanger and Anna White, 1:52:52.
