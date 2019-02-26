OMAK - Omak Fish and Game Club, along with the Oroville-Tonasket gun clubs, competed in week eight on Sunday, the final week in the 101st Spokesman-Review Inland Northwest Trapshoot tournament.

The clubs compete in division III in the tournament that includes teams from Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

After seven weeks (a week lag to report scores online), Wallace-Kellogg Gun Club leads division III at 690 out of 700.

The Republic Gun Club is in eighth at 658. Week 7 scores: 23, Jeff Ellenberger, Savannah Stanger, Ray Richards. 22, Bubba Hutton.

The Omak Fish and Game Club was at 634 and Oroville-Tonasket Gun Club at 634.

The Almira/Coulee City Gun Club was in fourth after six weeks but did not turn in a score for week 7.

Clubs continue to compete in March:

March 3, Oroville

March 10, Tonasket

March 17, Omak

March 24, county shoot at Tonasket

Omak Fish and Game Club

Singles – 23, Randy Clough, Dennis Hardie. 22, Roy Wadkins, Tim Hagerup.

Juniors – 21, Trevor Nessly. 19, Carter Barroca. 18, Evan Goetz.

Handicap – 20, Troy Fewkes. 19, Randy Clough, Tom Holsworth.

Doubles – 21, Lance Skelton.

Oroville-Tonasket Gun Club

“Great day for shooting,” reported secretary Linda Schwilke. “Clear and some wind but still a good turnout at both clubs.”

Singles (16 yards) – 22, Jeff McMillan, Allen Allie, Dylan Rise. 21, Robert McDaniel, Rick Lind, Logan Faris. 20, Jordan Montanye, Seth Thomas. 19, Jerry Asmussen, Lloyd Caton Jr., Deven Sprague, Tyler Laurie, Brian Rise. 18, George Miklos, Doug McMillan, Al Rise, Vern Cole. 17, Noah Olmstead, Josh McDaniel, Blake Rise. 16, Chuck Gavin, Carson Allie. 15, Paul Schwilke. 14, Hugh Jensen, Ruben Laurie, Mike Garrett. 13, Pete Valentine.

Handicap – 22, Josh McDaniel. 19, Jerry Asmussen, Dylan Rise. 18, Noah Olmstead, Lloyd Caton Jr. 17, Pete Valentine, Doug McMillan, Logan Faris. 15, Deven Sprague, Rick Lind. 12, Jordan Montanye, Brian Rise.