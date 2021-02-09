High school rodeo planned at fairgrounds
OKANOGAN — The Washington State High School Rodeo Association state finals are scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.
“We are so excited to host this event and cannot wait to see these athletes in action,” said a social media post by the fairgrounds.
Under state Phase 1 COVID-19 reopening guidelines, outdoor entertainment establishments — including rodeo venues — are allowed to be open for ticketed events only, with groups of 10 and a limit of two households, and timed ticketing is required. Low- and moderate-risk sports are allowed to practice only.
The region covering Okanogan County is in Phase 1.
In Phase 2, outdoor entertainment establishments are allowed to open for groups of 15 and two households per group, with a maximum of 200 people including spectators. Low, moderate and high-risk sports competitions are allowed, but no tournaments, for a maximum of 200 people including spectators.
A region must meet certain COVID-19 metrics before advancing from one phase to another, according to the state Department of Health.
Snowmobile run planned in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A snowmobile run is planned Saturday, Feb. 13, by the Mansfield Sportsman Club.
Signups are from 9 a.m. to noon. A fee will be charged for the poker run.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The event is planned to start at the clubhouse, one mile west of town off Highway 172. The starting location may be moved if snow conditions are marginal at the clubhouse, said organizers.
The updated location will be posted on the club’s Facebook page if the starting point is moved.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three hands.
Snow sports clinics planned at Loup Loup
LOUP LOUP — Snow sports clinics are planned at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
Continuing education credits are available. Clinics are open to all instructors who want to stay local and keep current on their credentials, said a Loup announcement.
Registration information is available from snow sports director David Morris, schooldirector@skitheloup.com.
Topics are alpine, Feb. 27, and snowboard, March 6. Both start at 9 a.m.
Loup lodge fundraising continues
LOUP LOUP – Fundraising continues for the Loup Loup Ski Bowl’s new lodge and other base improvements.
So far, more than $850,000 has been raised toward the $1 million goal.
Donations are tax-deductible, say Loup organizers.
Information is available at https://skitheloup.com/the-next-50-campaign/.
Maubet Bjornsen places 15th
ULRICEHAMN, Sweden — Methow Valley native Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, now of Anchorage, Alaska, placed 15th in her third World Cup cross country ski race of the season at the Ulricehamn Skate Sprint last week.
She raced in the third quarterfinal, where she placed third and did not advance.
