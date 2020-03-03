OMAK - The Okanogan Valley Powerlifting Club’s first powerlifting meet is March 15 in Ocean Shores.
Teams from all over the state and are expected. If lifters hit the qualifying totals at this meet, they will get the opportunity to compete at the national meet.
The club team absorbed both the Okanogan and Omak high schools’ powerlifting teams since they were not offered by the schools this year. There are 24 members on the team this year.
Organizers say their goal is to keep everything cost-free for participating students.
More information is available from Tyler Christensen at Tyler’s Fit Factory, 619 Okoma Drive, or through the gym’s Facebook page.
Townsend helps Zags win
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Gonzaga University women’s basketball team took on Portland and won on March 1 with the help of Okanogan’s Jill Townsend.
While she usually scores in double digits, Townsend had a low-scoring night of six points and six rebounds.
Townsend is ranked 13th in scoring and rebounding, eighth in field goal percentage and second in three-point shooting at 43 percent accuracy and is the frontrunner for the player of the year for the West Coast Conference.
The Zags are ranked No. 10 in the nation.
Women’s ski and snowboard day set
TWISP – Loup Loup Ski Bowl will offer discounted tickets, lessons and gear rental to women and girls in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.
Pre-registration is required for a group lesson; registration forms are at www.skitheloup.com/lessons. “Women’s Group” should be indicated in the type of lesson section.
Group lessons are offered at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Near-record breaking walleye caught
OLYMPIA – Omak native Larry Hudson caught an 18.1-pound walleye Feb. 22 on the Columbia River.
The exact location was not provided by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The fish was 22 inches around and 33.5 inches long.
The walleye was two pounds shy of the state record catch.
Sports betting bill considered
OLYMPIA – State legislators are discussing whether to allow Indian tribes to add sports begging to their gambling possibilities.
As of March 2, House Bill 2638 had passed the House and is under consideration by the Senate. A separate bill, Senate Bill 6394 is stalled in the Senate.
Ice rink closes for the season
WINTHROP – The Winthrop Ice and Sports Rink, 208 White Ave., is set to close for the season Sunday, March 9.
An end-of-season party runs from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 7.
Admission is free.
