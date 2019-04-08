Jorge Ramirez

Brewster's Jorge Ramirez steals first base against Meridian on April 4. Ramirez eventually scored the Bears’ first run in a 5-1 non-league victory over the Trojans.

Game highlights action during spring break

BREWSTER - Brewster High School’s baseball team limited visiting Meridian from Bellevue to three hits in a 5-1 non-league victory April 4.

“It was great to play some real solid competition,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips.

Since and opening day 5-3 win over Shelton on March 22, the Bears have outscored opponents 106-1 in the last five games that included four shutouts.

“Meridian did a great job of putting the ball in play and making us make plays,” Phillips said. “A lot of defensive players got in on the action today. We were also able to see a few of the ways we could be exposed so we can address those in the coming weeks.”

Brewster’s Quincy Vassar got the win, pitching five innings, striking out six, walking one and giving up one earned run on two hits.

Conner Ashworth came on in relief for the final two innings, giving up one hit.

“Our pitchers were very efficient and pitched to contact, averaging just over 10 pitches per inning,” Phillips said. “That is what I like to see at the end of the day.”

Brewster jumped on the board with a run in the bottom of the first inning when Corey Jarrell tripled and scored on a single by Mason Kelly.

The Bears, getting great production from the bottom of the order, pushed across three runs in the bottom of the second inning.

No. 6 hitter Jorge Ramirez got the inning started with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on a ground ball by Cade Gebbers to the right side.

“Our situational hitting today was phenomenal and I thought our guys took great approaches at the plate,” said Phillips. “I can only think of three bad approaches or swings throughout the entire game. That is a pretty great day at the plate.”

Ramirez scored on a double by Kade Kelpman, who scored on a double by No. 9 hitter AJ Woodward.

Leadoff Joe Taylor got Woodward home with a single.

Meridian got its run in the top of the third when its first batter singled before scoring on a long single to centerfield.

Brewster added one more run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Taylor doubled with two out and advanced to third on a balk before Jarrell walked.

“We were able to execute a double steal,” said Phillips.

Meridian got Jarrell in a run down before throwing home unsuccessfully to catch Taylor. Jarrell then successfully stole second.

Second-place Brewster (4-0 league, 7-0 overall) hosts third-place Liberty Bell (2-1, 2-2) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.

Tonasket (5-0, 5-0) holds down first place by a half game.

Brewster (5) - Taylor 2-3, R, RBI, 2B, 2SB; Jarrell 1-2, R, BB, 3B, SB; Kelly 1-3, RBI; Q. Vassar 1-3, 2B; Ramirez 2-2, R, 2SB; Kelpman 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Woodward 1-2, R, RBI, 2B.

Okanogan 1, Manson 0 SO

MANSON – Okanogan edged Manson, 1-0, following a shootout in a non-league soccer match April 4.

The Bulldogs won the shootout 3-1 after four kickers.

In the first round, Okanogan’s Josue Ramos scored before the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper, Julian Hernandez, blocked a Manson shot.

Okanogan’s Micah Downey scored, and the Trojans scored.

Leithan Gillespie scored for the Dawgs before Hernandez blocked another shot for the win.

“It was a very evenly played game,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “Both teams had limited scoring opportunities. Most of the game was played between the goal boxes.”

Okanogan is at Cashmere for a league match April 9.

Past scores

April 2

Baseball

Zillah 5, Cashmere 1

Softball

Chelan 12, Granite Falls 11

April 4

Baseball

Chelan 13, Warden 7

Soccer

Cashmere 1, Brewster 0

Upcoming games/matches:

April 8, Monday

Golf

Cascade at Omak

Soccer

Pateros at Wenatchee-C

April 9, Tuesday

Baseball

Tonasket at Oroville

Lake Roosevelt at Pateros

Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport

Golf

Chelan at Okanogan

Soccer

Okanogan at Cashmere

Bridgeport at Oroville

Liberty Bell at Brewster

Manson at Tonasket

Pateros at Brewster-JV

Softball

Okanogan at Warden

Cascade at Omak

Tonasket at Oroville

Liberty Bell at Brewster

Waterville-Mansfield at Bridgeport

Pateros at Lake Roosevelt

Tennis

Okanogan at Cascade

Liberty Bell at Pateros

Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket

Oroville at Entiat

Track

Brewster Relays

April 10, Wednesday

Baseball

Liberty Bell at Brewster

Soccer

Pateros at Eastmont-C

2019 Washington Baseball Poll

(Compiled by Lem Elway; posted April 2)

1A

1, Montesano

2, College Park

3, Cedar Park Christian

4, South Whidbey

5, Chelan

6, Colville

7, Naches Valley

8, Bellevue Christian

9, Seattle Christian

10, Columbia-White Salmon

1A

MaxPreps

(As of March 2)

1, LaSalle, 3-0

2, Overlake, 8-0

3, Bellevue Christian, 7-2

4, Colville, 3-0

5, Chelan, 3-0

6, South Whidbey, 4-0

7, Seattle Christian, 5-2

8, Warden, 3-1

9, Montesano, 5-1

10, Tonasket, 3-0 (is actually 2B)

2B

MaxPreps

(As of March 2)

1, Tri-Cities Prep, 5-0

2, Brewster, 4-0

3, Rainier, 7-0

4, Kalama, 7-2

5, Ocosta, 6-1

6, Adna, 7-2

7, Onalaska, 3-2

8, Wahkiakum, 4-2

9, Asotin, 5-2

10, Mossyrock, 2-1

MaxPreps shows Tonasket at 1A when it is actually 2B

Brewster was 6-0 as of March 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.