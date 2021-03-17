OMAK – Registration remains open until March 19 for youth play on River Valley Soccer Club teams.
Late fees will be charged, since regular registration ended March 12. Family discounts and scholarships are available.
Registration is online at rivervalleysoccer.net. The club serves youngsters in the Omak and Okanogan school districts.
“We are working on the details of return to practice and games in regards to COVID restrictions at this time and will be updating (parents) as details are confirmed,” said the club. “We will be following guidelines from the Department of Health and governor’s office and expect parents, observers, coaches and participants to assist us in keeping the kids playing soccer.”
Coaches and board members are needed, said the club. Information is available from President Tara Cruz, taracruz.rvsc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.