OKANOGAN – Multiple acts of vandalism have been reported in the past couple weeks at the Central Valley Sports Complex on Rodeo Trail.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said damage to the sprinkler system has cost the City of Okanogan “for multiple repairs as well as the time of the public works crew to complete the repairs to the sprinkler system.”
Anyone with information about those responsible for the damage is asked to contact Hawley’s office at 509-422-7232.
