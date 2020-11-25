CURLEW – Spruce-ups recently were done to the Ferry County Rail Trail in advance of the winter ski season.
“We are doing our ski grooming program this winter,” said Bobby Whittaker, president of the Ferry County Rail Trail Partners.
Updates on conditions are on the group’s Facebook page and website.
Two trail crews worked on the trail in late September. One group tightened all the railing bolts on the 770-foot trestle at the north end of Curlew Lake, while the other cut brush away from the trail near the Herron Creek Trailhead at the south end of the lake.
The trestle crew included Bryce Tolton, Dave Grimes, Steve Anthes, Grant Tolton and Keith Bell. On the brush crew were Tom Amend, Gene Weller, Mitch Barnes and Karl Reinecker and Bobbi Weller.
Whittaker said the group’s annual ski day, usually held in February, has been canceled because of COVID-19 health concerns.
June’s Get Out Fest also was canceled.
“Trails are still open, but all need to comply with state regulations,” he said. “Keep everyone safe.”
