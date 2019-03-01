YAKIMA - The Okanogan High School boys’ basketball team dug itself out of a 10-point halftime deficit but could not get over the hump, falling 61-52 in overtime to the Bellevue Christian Vikings on Feb. 27 at the Yakima SunDome.

The Bulldogs trailed 23-13 at the half and 36-28 after three quarters in the in a loser-out, opening day state game.

Okanogan put on a furious comeback in the fourth quarter after being down seven, 38-31, with 6:50 on the clock.

The Bulldogs went on a 10-run with Gage Wilson making three buckets and Hunter Rubert two baskets.

The lead changed three more times with Bellevue Christian up 46-44 with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Okanogan’s Levi Veenhuizen made a pair of free throws to tie the game with five seconds remaining.

The No. 12-seeded Vikings (17-7) missed a jumper at the buzzer sending the game to overtime.

Bellevue Christian's Ken West (26 points, seven rebounds) hit a three-pointer 30 seconds into the four-minute overtime to spark a 6-0 run.

Okanogan got the lead down to four twice, each time on layups by Chase Wilson.

The Bulldogs waved the white flag down after a technical foul with 10 seconds to go, bringing in reserves while starters departed.

No. 4 seed Okanogan (18-7) was led by Gage Wilson with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Also in double digits scoring were Hunter Rubert at 12 points and four steals, and Chase Wilson with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Bulldog seniors include Kolby Picard, Martin Grooms, Hunter Rubert, Frank Vega, Levi Veenhuizen, Gavin Ammons-Cohen and Gage Wilson.

Okanogan (52) - Picard 0, Grooms 4, Rubert 12, Veenhuizen 8, G. Wilson 16, Clark 0, Tverberg 0, Vega 0, Ramos 0, Ammons-Cohen 0, Silverthorn 0, C. Wilson 12.

Rebounds (30) - G. Wilson 9, C. Wilson 6, Picard 3. Assists (12) - G. Wilson 4, C. Wilson 4, Veenhuizen 2. Steals (7) - Rubert 4.

Boys: Willapa Valley 58, Oroville 44

SPOKANE - No. 6 Willapa Valley kept its state 2B trophy hopes alive by eliminating Oroville, 58-44, in a loser-out, state boys’ basketball opener Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

The Vikings (20-6) led 21-17 at the half before blowing the game open with runs of 16-12 in the third and 21-15 in the fourth quarter.

“Willapa Valley did a great job on the boards. It really proved to be difficult to overcome,” Oroville coach Jay Thacker said. “We did not shoot well, but they are a really good defensive team.”

Oroville (18-7) was led by Anthony Jamison with 16 points, five assists and four steals, and Spencer Martin with 10 points, 11 rebounds and a block.

Seniors include Anthony Jamison, Martin and Sage Sarmiento.

“We had a great state experience,” Thacker said. “Our young guys are going to work hard to get us back. Our seniors will really be missed. They are going on to bigger and better things. We wish them all the best.”

The Hornets made 14-of-46 this (30.4 percent) of which they were 4-25 (16 percent) on three-pointers.

The Vikings won the rebound war, 43-28.

Oroville (44) - A. Jamison 16, Lopez 3, Martin 10, Bernard 4, Sarmiento 0, Anderson 0, Hilderbrand 8, Allie 3, Egerton 0, J. Jamison 0. Rebounds (28) - Martin 11. Assists (8) - A. Jamison 5. Blocks (2) - Martin 1, Allie 1. Steals (13) - A. Jamison 4, Bernard 3.

Boys: Brewster 57, Willapa Valley 49

SPOKANE - No. 4 seed Brewster built on a third-quarter comeback to knock off No. 6 Willapa Valley Vikings, 57-49, in the quarterfinals of the state 2B boys' basketball tournament Feb. 28.

The Bears (20-5) trailed the Vikings (20-7), 21-15, at halftime before winning the third period, 23-8, for a 38-29 lead.

Brewster rebounded from shooting 24 percent from the field in the first half (25 percent on threes) to 63.6 percent (14-22) from the field and 50 percent (4-8) on threes in the second half.

The Bears made 10-14 (71.4 percent) on free throws.

Top Bears included Cade Gebbers with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and Corey Jarrell with 12 points, 3 steals and two blocks.

Brewster earned a bye from loser-out games Feb. 27 by winning its regional game, 66-63, over No. 5 Toutle Lake on Feb. 23.

Toutle Lake stayed alive in the tournament by eliminating No. 12 Kalama, 49-30, on the first day of the Hardwood Classic on Feb. 27.

Brewster was to take on the winner of No. 1 Kittitas and No. 2 Toledo in a state semifinal Friday afternoon, March 1, after The Chronicle’s deadline.

The winner moves to the championship game at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The loser plays for third and fifth places at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

More coverage of state will be in The Chronicle’s March 6 issue.

Brewster (57) - Gebbers 14, Jarrell 12, Taylor 8, Kelpman 6, Ashworth 4, Vasquez 5, Baker 8, Vassar 0. Rebounds (31) - Kelpman 8, Baker 6, Taylor 4, Ashworth 4, Gebbers 3, Vasquez 3. Assists (14) - Taylor 6, Gebbers 3, Vasquez 3. Blocks (5) - Jarrell 2, Ashworth 2, Kelpman 1. Steals (6) - Jarrell 3.

Girls: Brewster 53, Rainier 48

SPOKANE - No. 9-seeded Brewster edged the No. 8 Rainier Mountaineers, 53-48, in a loser-out, opening day state girls' basketball game Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

The game was tied at 26-all at halftime before the Mountaineers used a 17-10 third quarter for a 43-36 lead after three quarters.

The Bears won with a 17-5 fourth quarter.

Leading Brewster (19-4) were Sammi Emigh with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, Michaun Kelpman with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two steals, and Mikenna Kelpman with 12 points and six rebounds.

Brewster shot 21-60 (35 percent) from the field, 6-25 on three-pointers (24 percent)

The Mountaineers (21-3) were 20-49 (40.8 percent) from the field, 1-14 (7.1 percent) on treys and won the rebound war, 41-33.

Brewster was to play No. 2 Tri-Cities Prep late Thursday night in the state quarterfinals.

More coverage of state will be in The Chronicle’s March 6 issue.

Brewster (53) - Mik. Kelpman 12, Mic. Kelpman 13, Nila 8, Ochoa 3, Emigh 17, Garcia 0, C. Sanchez 0, Wulf 0. Rebounds (33) - Mik. Kelpman 6, Mic. Kelpman 6, Emigh 6, Nila 5, Ochoa 4. Assists (13) - Nila 4, Ochoa 4, Emigh 3. Steals (10) - Mic. Kelpman 3, Nila 3, Ochoa 2.