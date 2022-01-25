OLYMPIA – The state Fish and Wildlife Commission considered six petitions last week addressing establishment of a 2022 spring black bear season.
The commission voted 4-3 to deny five petitions and accept one petition to initiate rule-making for a special spring black bear season in 2022.
The department plans to initiate a rule making proposal soon, said commission officials. More information on the rule making will be available on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife hunting website.
The commission also approved a motion declaring an intent to conduct a comprehensive review of a spring bear hunting policy starting in spring 2022.
More information is on the department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.