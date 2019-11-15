Brewster boys finish fifth; LaDoux makes history reaching medal stand
PASCO – The Liberty Bell girls’ cross country team finished second and the Brewster boys were fifth at the 1B/2B state championship races on Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course.
No. 2 state-ranked Pope John Paul II of Lacey edged No. 1-ranked Liberty Bell, 96-102, for the girls’ 1B/2B title.
Liberty Bell, which had won the last three state crowns, was paced by Gretta Scholz in third (19:33) over the rolling, 5K course.
The Mountain Lions appeared ready to claim a fourth crown after first three runners finished, having a lead of 39-51.
But Pope John Paul II’s last two runners finished 28th and 36th to edge Liberty Bell.
The Eagles averaged a team time of 21:22.21 while the Mountain Lions’ average was 21:30.51.
“Great season, amazing ending at state,” said Brewster coach Kelly Brown. “Six of our (seven boy) runners had personal best times for the year. They gave their all at state.
“We came in that morning ranked eighth, and got fifth. Only five places out of fourth. Amazing effort, very proud.”
The Bears were led by Ricky Garcia in 26th in 17:09,10.
The Liberty Bell boys, led by Travis Grialou in 21st (17:03.40), finished eighth as a team (out of 16 teams).
This was the 10th straight year a Mountain Lions team competed at state.
Girls’ 1B/2B team scores: 1, Pope John Paul II, 96. 2, Liberty Bell, 102. 3, St. George’s, 145. 4, Kettle Falls, 148. 12, Manson, 265.
Liberty Bell - 3, Gretta Scholz, 12, 19:33.00. 6, Jori Grialou, 10, 20:10.40. 30, Liv Aspholm, 11, 21:22.70. 45, Stella Scholz, 9, 22:08.90. 50, Keeley Brooks, 11, 22:12.20. 51, Lindsay Worrell, 11, 22:15.20. 71, Lena Nelson, 11, 22:51.20.
Bridgeport - 62, Catalina Martinez, 12, 22:40.50. 85, Miriam Jimenez, 11, 23:20.70.
Oroville - 70, Madelyn Martin, 11, 22:49.80.
Curlew/Republic - 81, Emma Reiss, 11, 23:13.60. 88, Courtney Starr, 10, 23:31.70.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Northwest Christian-Lacey 70. 4, Manson 162. 5, Brewster 167. 8, Liberty Bell 211.
Brewster - 26, Ricky Garcia, 11, 17:09,10. 30, Juan David Martinez, 9, 17:16.80. 40, Oscar Guzman, 11, 17:30.10. 60, Ubaldo Arellano, 12, 17:49.50. 68, Orlando Medina, 12, 18:04.70. 79, Lemuel Infante, 11, 18:10.70. 105, Enrique Campos, 9, 18:34.60.
Liberty Bell (211) - 21, Travis Grialou, 11, 17:03.40. 34, Ian DeLong, 11, 17:21.40. 58, Isaiah Stoothoff, 9, 17:48.80. 73, Jackson Schmekel, 9, 18:08.40. 101, Tristan Schmekel, 9, 18:31.90. 123, Oliver Orkand, 11, 18:59.30. 134, Kieren Quigley, 10, 19:09.60.
Tonasket - 109, Waylon Thomas, 10, 18:40.00.
Lake Roosevelt - 110, Kyle Edmo, 12, 18:40.10.
Oroville - 53, Julian Lopez, 11, 17:47.50. 95, Miguel Nunez, 11, 18:26.70.
Curlew/Republic - 52, Korbin Forsman, 10, 17:46.10. 98, Nicholas Baker, 9, 18:28.70. 141, Jordan Starr, 12, 19:24.60.
Omak, Okanogan at state
PASCO – Lexi LaDoux earned a podium medal after finishing 16th (in a field of 149) in 19:33.60 at the state 1A cross country race Nov. 9 at Sun Willows Golf Course.
LaDoux was the first from the Okanogan cross country program to wear a state medal, coach Marty Staggs said.
The Bulldogs’ Olivia Richards capped off her senior year by finishing 60th in 21:05.
Omak’s Steven Zandell finished 20th in 16:41.30 and teammate Mason Holborn was 115th in 18:13.90. Both are seniors.
