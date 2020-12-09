SPOKANE – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s aquatic invasive species unit in 2020 detected more boats than ever that were fouled with non-native organisms.
The department is the lead agency for statewide management of invasive species. The aquatic invasive species program runs watercraft check stations in Spokane and Pasco, looking for organisms such as zebra and quagga mussels attached to boats, aquatic plants, or those found in standing water such as fish and amphibian diseases.
If such species invade ecosystems beyond their natural historic range, water quality, power and irrigation systems, native wildlife and recreational opportunities can be impacted.
Currently, the Columbia River basin is the last major watershed in the U.S. that is not infested by zebra and quagga mussels.
With a month to go in 2020, the department had inspected more than 32,000 watercraft at the two stations. Almost one-third of the inspected boats came from waters in other states that are known to be infested with aquatic species that pose a threat to Washington waterways.
Staff checks revealed 25 watercraft carrying invasive mussels.
In addition, department staff decontaminated 632 watercraft of invasive aquatic plants and 168 that had standing water in some part of the boat, 112 of which were last on waters known to be infested with aquatic invasive species.
“Each year we find more boats with invasive mussels and other aquatic invasive species coming into our state,” said Capt. Eric Anderson, the department’s aquatic invasive species enforcement manager. “If invasive mussels take hold in Washington, it’s estimated that it would cost more than $100 million each year to keep our power and water infrastructure running, in addition to potentially catastrophic ecological damage.”
In addition, the department and other agencies are checking water bodies for signs of invasive species. Staff at the department, public utility districts for Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties, and the and the Spokane Tribe completed almost 5,000 surveys looking for northern pike, zebra and quagga mussels, and New Zealand mudsnails.
Boaters are asked to clean all equipment that touched the water, drain any accumulated water from watercraft or gear, and dry any watercraft being transported from out of states.
The penalty for transporting aquatic invasive species in Washington state can range from a $95 fine to a class C felony.
