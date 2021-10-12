OLYMPIA – The state is raising Sno-Park permit fees Nov. 1.
Fees were last raised in 2009.
Seasonal permits and snowmobile permits will go from $40 to $50, a special groomed trail stickers go from $40 to $70 and daily Sno-Park permits go from $20 to $25.
A Discovery Pass is not needed for parking at Sno-Parks, said Washington State Parks.
Sno-Parks feature cleared parking lots; groomed ski, skate-ski and snowmobile trails; regularly sanitized bathrooms, and avalanche beacon check stations in some backcountry areas, said the state. The new prices reflect the rising cost of the operations, as well as replacement of aging equipment, including grooming machines.
During the 2020-21 season, Sno-Park use reached an all-time high. Winter Recreation staff and partners responded to customer demand by opening a new Sno-Park near Winthrop, three temporary play areas near Cle Elum and a groomed sledding hill in southwest Washington, the state said.
