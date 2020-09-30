Agency sets 12 free day-use visits next year
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer 12 free days next year, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.
The first free day of 2021 is New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources.
Discover Pass legislation directed Washington State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. A pass is still required on the other two agencies’ lands.
Next year’s state parks free days are:
-Friday, Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day.
-Monday, Jan. 18 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
-Friday, March 19 — Washington State Parks’ 108th birthday.
-Saturday, April 3 — Springtime free day.
-Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day.
-Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day.
-Saturday, June 12 — National Get Outdoors Day.
-Sunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day.
-Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service birthday.
-Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day.
-Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
-Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn free day.
The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. More information about winter recreation permits is at parks.state.wa.us/winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.