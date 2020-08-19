OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks’ boating program urges boaters and paddlers to be responsible on the water, including wearing a life jacket at all times.
In the last 30 days, 25 recreational boating accidents and five fatalities have occurred across the state.
“We are asking all boat and paddle craft owners and operators to help reduce fatalities and injuries on the water,” said Rob Sendak of the boating program. “Boaters need to take personal responsibility for their own safety as well as the safety of their passengers.”
According to state recreational boating accident data, in the last five years trends show most accidents and fatalities happen between May and August, and 75 percent of fatality victims were not wearing a life jacket.
As of May, the National Marine Manufacturers Association said boat sales are the highest they’ve been in a decade. Boat rentals have increased, too.
The boating program offered tips for safe recreation:
-Become educated and know navigational rules, emergency procedures and basics of safety on the water. More information is at BoaterEd.org.
-Share trip details with a family member or friend in case of emergency.
-Always wear a life jacket that is properly fitted and U.S. Coast Guard-approved. More information is at WearItWashington.org.
-Carry all required safety equipment such as flares, navigation light, a horn or whistle and a first aid kit. More information is at BoatPrepared.org.
-Stay sober and alert. More information is at BoatSober.org.
-Follow state and local public health guidelines for outdoor recreation.
-Be patient at boat launches and other water access sites. If you find the parking lot is full, find somewhere else to go or return home. More information is at RecreateResponsibly.org.
