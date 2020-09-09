OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks free access days are planned Sept. 13 and Sept. 26.
The first recognizes Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day and the second observes National Public Lands Day. On those days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass to visit a state park by vehicle.
Sept. 13 marks the second time Washington State Parks, National Association of State Park Directors and Girl Scouts USA have joined. Two days of entertaining and educational programming will precede free day.
A virtual astronomy hour from Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site will be 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, on Facebook Live.
Girl Scouts who register will receive a special email on Sept. 8 with a link to the astronomy hour and Saturday’s Zoom workshop, a special printable park passport and bonus outdoor video content. They can work on their space science badge.
The virtual astronomy hour is open to the public.
A virtual camping and outdoor skills workshop for Girl Scouts will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The other free day in September is National Public Lands Day, which is coordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation. People can check out the foundation’s website to find “More Ways to Connect to Nature,” this year’s theme.
Remaining 2020 state parks free days are Saturday, Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day; Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and Friday, Nov. 27, Autumn Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.