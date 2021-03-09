OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks invites visitors to help celebrate the agency’s 108th birthday Friday, March 19, by with a free admission day.
The day is the third free day of 2021. Visitors are not required to display a Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
Free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state Department of Natural Resources.
Discover Pass legislation provided that Washington State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. A Discover Pass is still required on the other two agencies’ lands during the parks free days.
Remaining 2021 free days are April 3, springtime free day; April 22, Earth Day; June 5, National Trails Day; June 12, National Get Outdoors Day; June 13, free fishing day; Aug. 25, National Park Service Birthday; Sept. 25, National Public Lands Day; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 26, autumn free day.
Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; day access is included in the overnight fee.
Free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. A separate permit is needed from December through March to park at a Sno-Park.
