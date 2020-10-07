OLYMPIA – The next state park free day is Saturday, Oct. 10, in recognition of World Mental Health Day.
Visitors are not required to display a Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park. The day replaces the second of two free days postponed last spring because of COVID-19 closures.
Washington State Parks chose World Mental Health Day to acknowledge the deepening mental health crisis across the Northwest, nation and world, which has been exacerbated by a global pandemic, civil unrest and, most recently, wildfires, said the agency.
Washington state remains a leader in the national ParkRx program, with Washington State Parks as a critical partner, said the agency. ParkRx allows health care providers to write prescriptions for time spent in nature.
Remaining 2020 free days are Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and Friday, Nov. 27, autumn free day.
