OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission promoted from within and named Diana Dupuis as the new director of the parks agency.
Dupuis, the agency’s regional manager in Spokane, will be the first female director since the agency was established more than 100 years ago.
“Diana is a strategic leader with extensive experience in parks,” said commission Chairman Mark O. Brown. “She has dedicated more than 14 years to our agency. I am pleased to welcome Diana as the new director. She has a deep understanding of our agency, and I am confident that her expertise will help us achieve our goals.”
As director, Dupuis will lead one of the country’s most beautiful and diverse park systems that includes more than 120,000 acres, 124 developed parks, numerous properties and heritage sites, and a team of nearly 1,000 staff, said the agency.
Dupuis’ first day as director will be April 1.
Before becoming regional manager, she served as a park ranger, LEAN practitioner, area manager and operations manager. Prior to joining the parks agency, Dupuis worked as an adjunct faculty member at Green River Community College in the departments of anthropology and criminal justice.
Dupuis also served on the special operations response team with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner Office.
“I am honored to serve as the next director for the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and am grateful for the confidence the commission has placed in me,” said Dupuis. “I’m excited to work with the commission, staff, partners, elected officials and members of the public to continue growing our agency and creating welcoming recreational opportunities for all visitors.”
Dupuis holds a master’s degree in anthropology from California State University, Los Angeles and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. She grew up in Indiana and Michigan and spent her childhood immersed in the outdoors year-round, said the parks agency.
Dupuis enjoys snowshoeing, hiking, running, bird watching and camping with her wife, daughter and stepson.
