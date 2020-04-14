OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is postponing its two scheduled free-use days in April because of coronavirus-related park closures.
April 11 and 22, a spring free day and Earth Day, respectively, were to be the fourth and fifth of 12 Washington State Parks free-use days in 2020, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
Parks will remain closed through May 4, in line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of Washington’s stay home, stay healthy order to curb the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19.
The agency plans to designate two free-use days later in the year to make up for the missed free days in April.
Free-use days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state Department of Natural Resources.
The Discover Pass legislation provided that Washington State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. Free days apply only at state parks.
In addition to the new dates, to be announced, remaining 2020 free-use days are Saturday, June 6, National Trails Day; Sunday, June 7, free fishing day; Saturday, June 13, National Get Outdoors Day; Tuesday, Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday; Saturday, Sept. 26, National Public Lands Day; Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Friday, Nov. 27, autumn free day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.