OLYMPIA – Salmon return forecasts for 2022 are similar or slightly improved from last year’s forecasts, but remain below historical averages.
Washington fishery managers unveiled salmon run forecasts last week.
Cooperatively developed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and tribal co-managers, the forecasts mark the launching point for the annual North of Falcon process to develop Washington’s salmon fishing seasons. The forecasts cover expected returns of Chinook, coho, sockeye and chum salmon in Puget Sound, the Columbia River and Washington’s coastal areas.
The process includes extensive public meetings and opportunities to provide comment through early April as the department works with tribes to develop tentative fishing seasons for the upcoming angling year. North of Falcon is one part of a larger process that includes the state, tribal governments, federal regulators, other states and Canada.
Some fisheries likely will continue to see constraints to ensure conservation goals are met for threatened or endangered salmon populations, said state officials.
The department continues to work to preserve and restore habitat, address barriers to fish migration, and manage predation, but responsible fishery management remains a key part of salmon conservation efforts, said department Director Kelly Susewind.
“Fishing is a critical part of Washington’s culture and economy, and we want to make sure people have plenty of opportunity to get out on the water in 2022,” Susewind said. “When we set salmon seasons, we always have to start from a place that ensures this iconic resource will be available for future generations, and that means we sometimes have to make tough decisions in the present.”
Forecasts are based on the latest scientific modeling and a variety of data, including environmental indicators such as ocean conditions, numbers of juvenile salmon that migrated to marine waters and numbers of adult salmon that returned in past years, said state officials.
For the Columbia River, about 230,400 “upriver bright” fall Chinook are expected to return to areas of the Columbia River above Bonneville Dam, a slight decrease from the 239,900 that returned in 2021 and well below the 10-year average.
Coho forecasts, prior to any river or ocean fisheries occurring, are slightly up from 2021’s return of 829,800 fish, with just under one million fish expected to return in 2022. That’s more than double the 10-year average.
“The return of hatchery coho to the Columbia River is expected to be the largest we have seen since 2014, but as always we will have to plan fisheries that meet (Endangered Species Act) limits for listed coho, Chinook, sockeye and steelhead,” said Kyle Adicks, the department’s intergovernmental salmon manager.
Coho fishing could be impacted if catches of other stocks are higher than anticipated, potentially restricting fishing access in specific areas as happened on a section of the main stem below Bonneville Dam in 2021.
Sockeye returns to the Columbia are forecast to be up to nearly 200,000, compared to last year’s return of 152,309 fish. However, several stocks are down and are expected to limit lower river fisheries.
The endangered Snake River sockeye run is forecasting only 200 fish and Lake Wenatchee sockeye forecast is below the escapement goal.
Information about the salmon season-setting process, including public meeting schedules and materials, are available on the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
All public meetings for the North of Falcon process are being conducted virtually in 2022.
For regional fishing seasons, people can join online meetings throughout March and April. More information is on the department’s website.
Ocean fishing seasons and regional harvest levels are expected to be finalized April 6-13, said department officials.
