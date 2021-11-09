OLYMPIA – Instead of waiting in line on Black Friday this year, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife urges people to go fishing instead.
Thousands of large trout, averaging 15-16 inches in length and weighing up to three pounds, can be found in lakes throughout Washington as part of the department’s annual fall stocking efforts.
“Fall is a great time to get out and fish your local lakes, and a peaceful alternative to the chaos of Black Friday shopping,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager. “It’s also a fun way to get outdoors with family and friends and create some holiday memories.”
A handful of Eastern Washington lakes were stocked earlier in the year and promise great fishing for Black Friday, said officials. They incude Hatch and Williams lakes in Stevens County, Fourth of July Lake in Lincoln/Adams counties, and Hog Canyon Lake in Spokane County.
Locally, lakes stocked recently include Jameson (Douglas County), 5,000 rainbows, planted Nov. 3; Patterson (Okanogan County), 1,600 rainbows, planted Nov. 3, and 891 rainbows, planted Oct. 14; Wapato (Chelan County), 4,995 rainbows, planted Nov. 3; Bonaparte (Okanogan County), 2,500 rainbows, planted Oct. 13; Davis (Okanogan County), 2,000 rainbows, planted Oct. 13; Leader (Okanogan County), 2,500 rainbows, planted Oct. 12; Rat (Okanogan County), 2,500 rainbows, planted Oct. 12; Molson (Okanogan County), 1,035 rainbows, planted Oct. 11, and Sidley (Okanogan County), 3,450 rainbows, planted Oct. 11.
Information on fall stocking is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants.
Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2022, to participate. Those going fishing are advised to check seasons, catch limits and other restrictions.
Licenses can be purchased online at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or at hundreds of license vendors across the state.
