OLYMPIA - – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on an environmental analysis of a proposed update to the department’s hatchery reform policy.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission directed the agency to review the policy beginning in the summer of 2018. The proposed policy will replace the old one.
It offers guidance for hatchery and rearing programs to provide for the conservation and recovery of wild salmon and steelhead in the state, while preserving economic benefits for fisheries and working within existing mitigation programs, said the department.
The updated policy also emphasizes the importance of hatchery programs meant to benefit the endangered southern resident killer whale population.
The State Environmental Policy Act review follows several previous rounds of public comment on earlier draft versions of the policy. More information is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/hatcheries/hatchery-reform-policy-review.
Comments can be submitted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, online at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments, by email to SEPADesk2@dfw.wa.gov or by mail to Lisa Wood, SEPA/NEPA Coordinator, WDFW Habitat Program, Protection Division, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
