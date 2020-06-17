OLYMPIA - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to know what people think of a recently released draft strategic plan for the agency.
The plan is designed to help the department invest in connections with communities and partners to improve fish, wildlife and habitat outcomes, said the agency.
“Understanding how we can meet public expectations is a big part of whether we’re going to be successful stewards of fish, wildlife and the public’s trust,” said Director Kelly Susewind. “If we’re on the right or wrong track, we want to know.”
The state Fish and Wildlife Commission invites people to share their thoughts at a digital meeting on July 17. Online feedback may be given through July 10.
The draft plan may be viewed at wdfw.wa.gov/about/administration/strategic-planning.
Commission members plan to consider adopting the plan at their Aug. 21 meeting.
