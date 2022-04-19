OLYMPIA – Anglers in Washington can expect similar salmon fishing opportunities this year compared to 2021, with some improved opportunities in the ocean driven by strong expected coho returns, state fishery managers have announced.
The 2022-23 salmon fishing seasons, cooperatively developed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and treaty tribal co-managers, were tentatively set April 12 at a week-long Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting online and in person in Seattle.
“We continue to see low returns of some stocks across Washington, especially Chinook stocks, and our first priority is to craft fisheries that conserve and aid recovery of those runs,” said department Director Kelly Susewind. “At the same time, there are bright spots in this year’s forecast, and we developed what we believe are some novel ways to maximize opportunities in areas where healthy runs might mingle with those weaker stocks.”
Negotiations between the department and co-managers this year were guided in part by a new Puget Sound Harvest Management Plan, which has been submitted to federal regulators and is expected to provide long-term fishery guidance for Puget Sound if approved.
Summer fisheries on the Columbia River are expected to be reduced, compared to last year, with fishing from the Astoria-Megler bridge to Highway 395 bridge in Pasco starting June 16. The fishery below Bonneville is scheduled to be open through June 22.
Sockeye retention is not allowed.
Fall fisheries from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco are planned for an Aug. 1 opener, with different dates by area for Chinook and coho, and including steelhead restrictions throughout the river, said the department.
Another strong coho run is expected and a similar Chinook run size compared to last year should provide for some good fishing opportunities, officials said.
Puget Sound and ocean fishing seasons also were outlined.
More information about this year's sport salmon fisheries and the North of Falcon process can be found on the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/nof.
