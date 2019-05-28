School records fall in pursuit of trophy
CHENEY - The Okanogan High School girls’ track and field team set several school records before returning home with the state 1A team championship last weekend.
The Bulldogs, small in number but big on the scoreboard, finished with a commanding 72 points.
The Bulldogs easily outdistanced second-place Connell with 54 points, third-place King’s at 52.5 and fourth-place Northwest Christian at 49.
Kendra Sachse set a school record in the long jump at 18 feet, one inch to finish second.
Connell’s Alma Manzo also finished at 18-1. The tiebreaker was the second-best jump for each, which was 17-8.5 for Manzo compared to 17-7 for Sachse.
Sachse won the javelin (147-06) and ran a leg on school record-making 4x100 (1:44.4) and 4x200 relay teams (49.11).
Both teams also included Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen and Renea Taylor, who are sophomores.
“We knew we had to beat King’s in the 4x200,” said Taylor of the team that was chasing them in the standings. “They were the ones to beat.”
“I love running with these girls,” said Sachse, a senior. “They are a good group of girls. They have a bright future.”
Sachse’s future did not look too bright a year ago after she blew ligaments in a knee.
“My goal was to get back and do what I did today,” said Sachse. “That’s what it’s all about. But it’s been a long haul.”
Sachse said she does not know where she is heading to college, but where ever she lands, “I’m going to throw javelin.”
Rasmussen set a school record in the 400 in 59.05 to finish fourth in state. She also placed fifth in the triple jump (35-00.25).
Taylor broke her own school record in the 300 hurdles (45.02), where she finished first. She also was third in the 200 (25.65).
Also competing for the Okanogan girls were Allie Eastridge, taking third in the shot put (38-9); Daniele Sparks, sixth in the triple jump (34-7.25), and Lexi LaDoux, 10th in prelims in the 800 (2:24.62), 12th in the 1,600 (5:36.03).
“It was an incredible day on the track,” said coach Jay Staggs. “These girls stayed focused all weekend and accomplished the goal to win a team title. Great group of girls that strive to get better everyday in practice. I'm very proud to be their coach.
“This was the first (girls’) state track championship in school history,” Staggs said. “Track is an individual sport, but these kids ran, threw and jumped for one another. It was a total team effort.
“This team will be talked about for awhile.”
The Okanogan boys won the title in 2016; the girls were second that year.
Also in 1A girls, Omak’s Emma Haeberle went five feet in the high jump to tie for third and Centaya Mendoza was ninth in the discus (103-6).
In 1A boys, Okanogan finished with eight points produced by Chet Craigen’s second-place finish in the shot put (53-5.25). He was 12th in the discus (117-6).
The Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay finished 10th (3:35.17) with Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Levi Veenhuizen and Sheldon Fields.
Rajah Britton was 15th in the long jump (17-6.25).
Seniors save best for state 2B meet
Tonasket’s Garrett Wilson and Lake Roosevelt’s Steven Flowers, both seniors, set personal records (PR) in claiming first-place finishes in the state 2B meet.
Wilson won the javelin at 177 feet, four inches.
He also tied for fifth in the pole vault at 12 feet.
Flowers won the shot put at 5 feet, 9.75 inches.
Flowers set a PR in finishing eighth in the discus (126-6).
Brewster boys
400 prelims: 15, Ricky Vazquez, 54.65.
1,600: 13, Jose Nila, 4:50.84 PR. 15, Oscar Guzman, 4:567.50.
3,200: 16, Oscar Guzman, 11:10.24.
4x400: 5, 3:35.09 (3:34.79 prelims), Ricky Vazquez, Jose Nila, Ubaldo Arellano, Ernie Nanamkin.
Shot put: 6, Alfredo Nila, 44-7.25 PR. 14, Geo Nila, 40-2.75.
Discus: 5, Alfredo Nila, 130-08. 16, Geo Nila, 109-2.
Javelin: 10, Ernie Nanamkin, 151-9. 11, Geo Nila, 150-5 PR.
High jump: 5, Ubaldo Arellano, 5-10.
Long jump: 9, Ernie Nanamkin, 19-7.25.
Triple jump: 11, Ubaldo Arellano, 38-3.50.
Brewster girls
4x400 prelims: 14, 4:35.92, Miriam Garcia, Halle Aparicio, Kelsey Ochoa, Melissa Garcia.
Javelin: 14, Kim Nila, 93-01.
High jump: 6, Karste Wright, 5-0.
Bridgeport boys
110 hurdles: 16, Edgar Lopez, 21.38.
300 hurdles: 11, Ronaldo Ubaldo, 43.44 PR.
Discus: 11, Adrian Morales, 121-11.
High jump: 14, Alejandro Romero, 5-6.
Pole vault: 9 tie, 10-6.
Long jump: 13, Issac Ochoa, 18-2.25.
Triple jump: 16, Issac Ochoa, 36-11.5.
Bridgeport girls
4x100 prelims: 13, 55.23, Jennifer Farias, Monica Trejo, Karina Craig, Esmeralda Garcia.
4x200 prelims: 11, 1:54.33, Josie Rios, Jennifer Farias, Monica Trejo, Esmeralda Garcia.
Shot put: 8, Yareli Palacio-Isidra, 33-6.75.
Discus: 8, Yareli Palacio-Isidra, 101-9.
Javelin: 16, Karla Torres, 86-1.
Lake Roosevelt boys
100 prelims: 13, Steven Flowers, 11.75.
Shot put: 1, Steven Flowers, 51-9.75. 12, Josh Flowers, 41-2.5.
Discus: 8, Steven Flowers, 126-6 PR.
Liberty Bell boys
800: Emerson Worrell, 2:06.47 (2:01.98 PR prelims).
300 hurdles: 4, Brayden White, 41.83.
4x400 prelims: 14, 3:41.14, Brayden White, Tanner White, Magnus Treise, Emerson Worrell.
High jump: 9, Magnus Treise, 5-8 PR.
Liberty Bell girls
400 prelims: 10, Sally Thornton-White, 1:03.43.
800: 8, Keeley Brooks, 2:34.90 (2:29.18 PR).
800 prelims: 15, Ava Mott, 2:38.89. 17, Maisy Shaw, 2:43.97.
1,600: 9, Icel Sukovatay, 5:36.18; 10, Keeley Brooks, 5:37.54 PR. 15, Maisy Shaw, 6:00.19 PR.
3,200: 4, icel Sukovaty, 11:57.33 PR; 15, Lena Nelson, 13:24.86 PR.
4x100 relay: 3, 51.68, Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer.
4x200 relay: 2, 1:49.18, Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer.
4x400 relay prelims: 15, 4:36.21, Keeley Brooks, Sally Thornton-White, Ava Mott, Maisy Shaw.
Long jump: 13, Sammy Curtis, 14-6.25. 15, Ava Mott, 13-8.5.
Triple jump: 16, Ali Palm, 29-3.
Oroville boys
100 prelims: 9, Jerry Milholland, 11.54; Austin Bernard, 11:58 PR; Anthony Jamison, 11.71 PR.
200 prelims 12, Austin Bernard, 24.88; 14, Anthony Jamison, 25.27; 15, Jerry Milholland, 25:35.
400: 3, Jerry Milholland, 51.62 PR.
800 prelims: Dorian Carleton, 2:12.27.
110 hurdles: 6, Anthony Jamison, 17.59 (17.00 prelims). Prelims: 13, Darin Cech, 19.11.
300 hurdles prelims: 16, Darin Cech, 47.04.
4x100 relay: 5, Austin Bernard, Spencer Martin, Anthony Jamison, Jerry Milholland, 45.33 (45.28 prelims).
High jump: 15, Spencer Martin, 5-4.
Pole vault: 13, Carson Allie, 9-6.
Long jump: Austin Bernard, 18-1.5.
Oroville girls
4x400 relay prelims: 13, 4:34.59, Julissa Alvarez, Emma Bocook, Emily Rawley, Madelyn Martin.
Tonasket boys
4x100 relay prelims: 14, 47.17, Solomon Brown, Michael Davis, Garrett Wilson, Jordan Thrasher.
Javelin: 1, Garrett Wilson, 177-4 PR.
Pole vault: 5 tie, Garrett Wilson, 12-00.
Long jump: 15, Jordan Thrasher, 17-6.
Tonasket girls
100: 6, Katie Keane, 13.28 (13.08 PR in prelims).
200 prelims: 14, Heidi Cruz, 28.65.
100 hurdles prelims: 9, Sage Young, 17.45.
4x100 relay: 6, 52.64 (52.44 in prelims), Heidi Cruz, Katie Keane, Sage Young, Cailee Denison.
Shot put: 7, Anna McCullough, 33-9.75.
Javelin: 5, Cailee Denison, 103-9.
High jump: 12, Becca Rollins, 4-8.
Pole vault: 12, Missy Martinez, 6-0.
Williams shines in 1B
Pateros’ lone entry at state, Anna Williams, collected 21 points for the Purple, which finished 11th as a team.
The sophomore won the 100 (13.13), was second in the 200 (26.91, a season best), was sixth in the 400 (1:05.04; 1:04.49 in prelims) and 13th in the high jump (4-2).
Williams was the lone athlete on last year’s Pateros track team.
This year there were nine on the team, although she was the lone entry at state.
“My goal next year is improving my personal times,” she said.
Republic was led by senior Taylor Connor, who finished fourth in the long jump (20-5.5) and fifth in the high jump at six feet.
“I’m glad I medaled,” said Connor.
Connor said he likes jumping events because the other athletes cheer each other on.
Another from the Northeast 1B League cheering was Selkirk’s Justin Krabbenhoft, who also made six feet in the high jump but, based on misses, tied for second. He was sixth in the long jump.
“There’s a good bond with others,” said Connor, whose plan after graduation is to enter the Air Force and be in para-rescue.
Connor also was 11th in the 200 prelims (25.02).
Jordan Starr was 13th in the 400 prelims (56.46).
Corbin Forsman was 12th in the 1,600 (5:09.29), 14th in the 3,200 (11:16.26) and 14th in the 800 prelims (2:21.74).
Jesse Beauchamp was 10th in the 110 high hurdles (18.61).
Tristan Guilliot was 15th in the long jump (17-7.75).
The 4x400 relay finished eighth (3:50.91) with Jordan Starr, Ian Hamrick, Taylor Connor and Korbin Forsman. The team ran 3:47.59 in the prelims.
For the Republic girls, Mary Groom was ninth in the long jump (14-8) and Courtney Starr was 17th in the 3,200 (14:51.06).
For Curlew, Jayden Thomas set a personal record (PR) at 12.07 seconds to finish 15th in the 100 prelims.
Emma Reiss was 16th in the 800 prelims (2:55.84).
