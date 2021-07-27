SPOKANE – All eastern Washington state wildlife areas, including water access areas within wildlife areas, have been closed for overnight use.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife closed its areas Friday, July 23, in response to increased fire risk and nationally depleted firefighting resources.
The announcement comes on the heels of recreation access closures to the Methow Wildlife Area because of fires. Closures include the Pearrygin Lake water access site, and the Rendezvous, Early Winters and Methow units of the Methow Wildlife Area.
Washington State Parks has evacuated Pearrygin Lake State Park because of nearby fires and closed the park until further notice.
Previously, the Department of Fish and Wildlife closed several wildlife area units in southeast Washington for public safety because of the Lick Creek (Dry Gulch) Fire in Asotin County.
The closures will be in effect until further notice, said the department.
State land managers will meet weekly to assess the possibility for further closures or reopenings. Current closures apply to both motorized and on-foot uses.
Water access areas that are not part of a wildlife area will not be limited to day use only unless posted otherwise.
An emergency order issued in early July is still in effect and being enforced on department lands east of the Cascades.
It prohibits:
-Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
-Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
-Discharge of firearms for target shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
-Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
-Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads, and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
Smaller, area-specific road or other closures may be implemented as necessary, said the department.
