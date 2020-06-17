Wildflower viewing, bird watching among other draws
OLYMPIA - The statewide trout derby, encompassing more than 100 lakes, opened May 23 and will run through Oct. 31.
The free event features more than 100 participating businesses and 1,000-plus prizes valued at more than $40,000, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available on the agency’s website.
June is a good month to fish Banks Lake, which stretches from Electric City to Coulee City, and offers several warmwater species.
Walleye fishing generally is good on Banks in June, with many found in 25-foot water depths using various techniques. Both smallmouth and largemouth bass are spawning this time of year, which usually makes for good catch rates, the state said.
Fishing for yellow perch and black crappie also is good at Banks in June.
Leader Lake, west of Okanogan, and Washburn Island Pond, near Brewster, are good for bass and panfish anglers in June.
Banks Lake also boots out trout in June. Anglers often catch them while trolling along the reservoir’s steep banks, such as near Dry Falls Dam, the West Wall across from Coulee City, Million Dollar Mile and Old Devils Lake.
Kokanee fishing at Lake Chelan is productive this time of year. There’s no minimum size limit and the daily catch limit is 10 fish (not included in the five-trout daily limit).
Anglers also have been catching the occasional “landlocked” Chinook salmon while targeting kokanee. The daily limit for Chinook on Chelan is one fish with a minimum size of 15 inches (no catch record card required).
Anglers also catch cutthroat trout and rainbow trout in the lake. Trolling near shore has been the most successful, but casting and retrieving various spinners and spoons from shore can be effective.
The lakes near Manson, including Dry, Roses and Wapato, have been heating up for largemouth bass and panfish (bluegill, crappie, perch) and should continue to be productive throughout June.
Most high-elevation or alpine trout lakes will be accessible soon, as deep winter snow melts. Lost and Summit lakes in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest northeast of Tonasket, and Beaver and Tiffany lakes are among the first to be fished each year.
The Sawtooth lakes (Sunrise and Martin) usually are accessible by the middle or end of the month.
Wildflowers are in full bloom throughout the region, which means butterflies and bees are enjoying them. Yarrow, desert parsley, phlox, bitterroot, lupine, veiny dock and other wildflowers are brightening up the Columbia Basin landscape.
At least 86 species of butterflies – including swallowtails, skippers, azures, blues, whites, sulphurs, nymphs, crescents, fritillaries and more – have been documented in the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area between Conconully and Loomis, and June and July are the best months to see the greatest variety.
June also is a great month for birdwatching throughout the region.
The Bridgeport Bar unit of the Wells Wildlife Area in Douglas County along the Columbia River is a good spot to look for American white pelicans, along with gadwall, wigeon, and both blue-winged and cinnamon teal ducks. Loggerhead shrikes and many songbird species that use riparian, grassland and agricultural habitats, from common yellowthroats to Savannah sparrows, also can be spotted.
The Big Buck and Big Valley units and other parts of the Methow Wildlife Area have Lazuli buntings, red-eye and warbling vireos, veeries, Swainson thrushes, cedar waxwings, gray flycatchers, and six species of woodpeckers.
People are advised to enjoy birds from a distance. A good rule of thumb is to stay at least 400 feet or more away from nest sites or from loons that are showing signs of distress or disturbance, including calling and slapping the water with their wings, said the department.
People venturing into the outdoors are advised to be careful with fire.
The department has a backyard wildlife photo contest underway.
“Send us your best photos of animals, habitats or landscapes from your property or neighborhood,” said the department. “Each Friday, we will post submitted photos to our Facebook page for Washingtonians to vote for their favorite.”
Winners will be announced every Monday. More information is at www.wdfw.wa.gov.
Finally, people who run into fawns, baby birds or other young animals are advised to leave them be. Even though they may appear to be orphaned or abandoned, most have a parent foraging or hunting nearby, said the department.
Wildlife encounters can be prevented by being alert and aware of surroundings, and taking precautions when hiking, picnicking or camping. Most wild animals want to avoid people, so making noise to alert animals is advised.
Picnic areas should be kept clean since food smells attract animals, especially bears.
