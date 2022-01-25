RENTON – Clarissa Stensgar, a sophomore at Inchelium High School, was named a Week 18 athlete of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Stengar placed first in the last three wrestling tournaments she attend, and has placed at least second all year. She was second in her weight class at the North Okanogan Holiday Invitational in Oroville, first at the Central Valley Tri-County Tournament, first in the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament and first at the Banks Lake Brawl.
Stensgar has been wrestling since eighth grade and finally got a teammate and sparring partner this year, said WIAA, adding that her hard work and drive are paying off.
